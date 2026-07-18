CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Analysis

NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000: Check Top Colleges

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 13:39 IST

After the release of NEET UG 2026 results, candidates ranked between 10,000 and 20,000 can target government medical college seats under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) or 85% State Quota. Due to volatility in this rank range, students should check historical trends and prioritise their college choices carefully.

NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,00
NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,00

NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000: NTA has released the NEET UG result on July 16, 2026. Candidates who have secured a rank between 10000 and 20000 can now put themselves in the spot of targeting government medical colleges. In this rank range, students have a chance of getting a seat under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) or under the respective 85% State Quota.
As per the previous year's data, the top colleges in this rank range are GTMC, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu; Government Medical College, Jammu and Kashmir; Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh; Government Medical College, Siluvampatty, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu; Govt Medical College, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh; etc. Continue reading the article to get the list of top colleges to target in the rank range of 10K to 20K for the OPEN category.

NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000

The rank range between 10000 and 20000 is highly volatile. Students whose ranks fall in this range should make their choices very safely. Candidates must check the historical data to get the idea of which colleges generally fall in this rank range.

NEET UG 2026 Top Colleges List for AIR 10000 to 20000

In the table below we have listed the top colleges based on the previous year's data that students can consider before making their preference list.

GTMC, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu

Government Medical College, Jammu and Kashmir

Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

Government Medical College, Siluvampatty, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu

Govt Medical College, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh

College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, West Bengal

Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Dr Vaishampayam Memorial M.C., Solapur, Maharashtra

Govt. Medical College, Dist. Sirohi, Rajasthan

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madiker, Karnataka

Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gayaji, Bihar

Government Medical College, Dholpur, Rajasthan

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Govt. Medical College, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh

GMERS Medical College, Porbandar, Gujarat

Government Of Medical College And Hospital, Odisha

Government Medical College, Miraj, Sangli, Maharashtra

Govt Medical College, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh

Govt Medical College Basti, Uttar Pradesh

GMC Karauli, Rajasthan

Government Medical College, Hanumangarh Junction, Rajasthan

Pt Raghunath Murmu Med College, Laxmiposi, Odisha

Dr S.C. Govt Medical College, Nanded, Maharashtra

Bankura Sammilani Medical College, West Bengal

ACSR Govt Medical College, Andhra Pradesh

Government Medical College Bundi, Rajasthan

Government Medical College, Satara, Maharashtra

Mahatma Vidur Autonomous State Medical College, Uttar Pradesh

Soban Singh Jeena Institute, Almora, Uttarakhand

Rajkiya Medical College, Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, Assam

Govt Medical College Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh

Diamond Harbour Govt Medical College, West Bengal.

Government Medical College, Anantnag, J&K

Government Medical College, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu

Kasturba Medical College, Karnataka

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial G.M.C., Chhattisgarh

Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka

Govt. Pudukkottai Medical College, Tamil Nadu

Raichur Inst. of Medical Sci., Karnataka

Lt B R K Government Medical College, Chhattisgarh

Autonomous State Medical Collage, Kushinagar, UP

GMC, Autonomous State Medical College, UP

Government Medical College, Datia, Madhya Pradesh

Government Medical College, Buldhana., Maharashtra

Autonomous State Medical College, Gonda, UP

Govt Medical College, Gadwal Town, Telangana

Government Medical College, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra

Government Medical College Suryapet, Telangana

Government Medical College, Rangareddy, Telangana

Rajmata Shrimati Devendra Kumari G.M.C., Chhattisgarh

GMERS Medical College, Gujarat

ESIC PGIMSR, Joka, Kolkata, West Bengal

Government Medical College, Mahabubabad, Telangana

Jln Ims, Manipur

Government Medical College Siddipet, Telangana

Government Medical College, Hingoli, Maharashtra

Government Medical College Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh

Govt. Dental College, Kottayam, Kerala

Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal

Note: The list is provided based on the historical trends and the colleges assigned in the range of 10000 and 20000 and not listed in the order they were assigned. 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 13:39 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News