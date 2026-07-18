NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000: Check Top Colleges

NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000: NTA has released the NEET UG result on July 16, 2026. Candidates who have secured a rank between 10000 and 20000 can now put themselves in the spot of targeting government medical colleges. In this rank range, students have a chance of getting a seat under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) or under the respective 85% State Quota. As per the previous year's data, the top colleges in this rank range are GTMC, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu; Government Medical College, Jammu and Kashmir; Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh; Government Medical College, Siluvampatty, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu; Govt Medical College, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh; etc. Continue reading the article to get the list of top colleges to target in the rank range of 10K to 20K for the OPEN category.

NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000

The rank range between 10000 and 20000 is highly volatile. Students whose ranks fall in this range should make their choices very safely. Candidates must check the historical data to get the idea of which colleges generally fall in this rank range.

NEET UG 2026 Top Colleges List for AIR 10000 to 20000

In the table below we have listed the top colleges based on the previous year's data that students can consider before making their preference list.