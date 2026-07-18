NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000: Check Top Colleges
After the release of NEET UG 2026 results, candidates ranked between 10,000 and 20,000 can target government medical college seats under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) or 85% State Quota. Due to volatility in this rank range, students should check historical trends and prioritise their college choices carefully.
NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000: NTA has released the NEET UG result on July 16, 2026. Candidates who have secured a rank between 10000 and 20000 can now put themselves in the spot of targeting government medical colleges. In this rank range, students have a chance of getting a seat under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) or under the respective 85% State Quota.
As per the previous year's data, the top colleges in this rank range are GTMC, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu; Government Medical College, Jammu and Kashmir; Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh; Government Medical College, Siluvampatty, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu; Govt Medical College, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh; etc. Continue reading the article to get the list of top colleges to target in the rank range of 10K to 20K for the OPEN category.
NEET UG 2026 MBBS Preference List for AIR 10,000 to 20,000
The rank range between 10000 and 20000 is highly volatile. Students whose ranks fall in this range should make their choices very safely. Candidates must check the historical data to get the idea of which colleges generally fall in this rank range.
NEET UG 2026 Top Colleges List for AIR 10000 to 20000
In the table below we have listed the top colleges based on the previous year's data that students can consider before making their preference list.
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GTMC, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu
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Government Medical College, Jammu and Kashmir
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Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh
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Government Medical College, Siluvampatty, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu
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Govt Medical College, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh
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College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, West Bengal
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Dr Vaishampayam Memorial M.C., Solapur, Maharashtra
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Govt. Medical College, Dist. Sirohi, Rajasthan
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Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madiker, Karnataka
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Government Medical College, Dholpur, Rajasthan
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
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Govt. Medical College, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh
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GMERS Medical College, Porbandar, Gujarat
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Government Of Medical College And Hospital, Odisha
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Government Medical College, Miraj, Sangli, Maharashtra
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Govt Medical College, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
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Govt Medical College Basti, Uttar Pradesh
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GMC Karauli, Rajasthan
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Government Medical College, Hanumangarh Junction, Rajasthan
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Pt Raghunath Murmu Med College, Laxmiposi, Odisha
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Dr S.C. Govt Medical College, Nanded, Maharashtra
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Bankura Sammilani Medical College, West Bengal
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ACSR Govt Medical College, Andhra Pradesh
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Government Medical College Bundi, Rajasthan
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Government Medical College, Satara, Maharashtra
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Mahatma Vidur Autonomous State Medical College, Uttar Pradesh
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Soban Singh Jeena Institute, Almora, Uttarakhand
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Rajkiya Medical College, Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh
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Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, Assam
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Govt Medical College Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh
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Diamond Harbour Govt Medical College, West Bengal.
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Government Medical College, Anantnag, J&K
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Government Medical College, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu
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Kasturba Medical College, Karnataka
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Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial G.M.C., Chhattisgarh
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Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka
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Govt. Pudukkottai Medical College, Tamil Nadu
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Raichur Inst. of Medical Sci., Karnataka
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Lt B R K Government Medical College, Chhattisgarh
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Autonomous State Medical Collage, Kushinagar, UP
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GMC, Autonomous State Medical College, UP
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Government Medical College, Datia, Madhya Pradesh
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Government Medical College, Buldhana., Maharashtra
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Autonomous State Medical College, Gonda, UP
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Govt Medical College, Gadwal Town, Telangana
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Government Medical College, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra
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Government Medical College Suryapet, Telangana
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Government Medical College, Rangareddy, Telangana
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Rajmata Shrimati Devendra Kumari G.M.C., Chhattisgarh
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GMERS Medical College, Gujarat
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ESIC PGIMSR, Joka, Kolkata, West Bengal
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Government Medical College, Mahabubabad, Telangana
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Jln Ims, Manipur
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Government Medical College Siddipet, Telangana
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Government Medical College, Hingoli, Maharashtra
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Government Medical College Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh
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Govt. Dental College, Kottayam, Kerala
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Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal
Note: The list is provided based on the historical trends and the colleges assigned in the range of 10000 and 20000 and not listed in the order they were assigned.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.