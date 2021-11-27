NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 for 190 Vacancies, Apply Online Now!

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021:  National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab has released an important notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer in various departments. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 6 December 2021. The online applications were started on 26 November 2021. The link to the online application can be accessed directly by scrolling down.

A total of 190 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can go through this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 26 November 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 6 December 2021

NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 190 Vacancies

Department

Vacancies

Labor Room

104

Urban PHC/CHC

46

Mobile Medical Unit

20

Telemedicine Hub

20

Total

190

NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MBBS from a recognized University or Institution from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India. Registered with Punjab Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - up to 37 years

NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 50000/- per month

Download NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in degree, work experience, and age. The shortlisted candidates will be called for counseling.

How to apply for NHM Punjab Medical Officer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 6 December 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

