NIACL AO Marks 2022 (Out) for Administrative Officer Post @newindia.co.in, Download PDF Here

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the marks for the post of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) on its official website-newindia.co.in. Check direct link here.

Candidates in the various round for selection process for the Administrative Officers post can download their Marks from the official website-newindia.co.in.

How to Download NIACL AO Marks 2022 Check Steps

Go to the official website- newindia.co.in Click on 'Recruitment' Tab Now, click on 'THE NEW INDIA ASSURANCE CO. LTD.

RECRUITMENT 2021- ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (SCALE-I) SPECIALISTS ' on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) on the link. Download NIACL AO Marks 2022 and save the same for future reference.

However, you can download your marks for the post of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) Generalists directly from the link given below.