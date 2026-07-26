NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics Here
NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) is recruiting a total of 102 Executive Trainee posts across various disciplines, including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical, Metallurgy, Finance, and HR. Interested candidates can check the detailed syllabus in this article.
NMDC Steel Limited Syllabus 2026: NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has released the recruitment notification for 102 Executive Trainee posts across 10 disciplines, including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical, Metallurgy, Finance, and HR. Candidates who apply for this recruitment must prepare well for the selection process, which includes a Computer-Based Test, Group Discussion, and Interview. In this article, candidates can find the detailed NMDC Steel Syllabus 2026 for all disciplines. Along with the exam pattern, subject-wise topics, and marking scheme to plan their preparation strategy and improve their chances of selection.
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Syllabus 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the NMDC Syllabus and exam pattern 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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NMDC Steel Limited (NSL)
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Exam Name
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NMDC Steel Executive Trainee CBT 2026
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Selection Process
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Computer-based Test (CBT), Group Discussion(GD), Interview
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Medium of Exam
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Hindi & English
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Final Merit Weightage
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CBT 70%, Group Discussion 15% & Interview 15%
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Qualifying Marks CBT
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UR/EWS - 50, OBC-NCL- 45, SC/ST/PwBD- 40
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Syllabus 2026
The NMDC Steel Executive Trainee syllabus consists of questions from the candidate's discipline, such as Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical, Metallurgy, Finance, or HR. The CBT has objective-type questions, held in Hindi and English. Along with discipline-specific topics, candidates also get questions on general awareness and reasoning ability, as seen in similar PSU recruitment exams. Since NMDC Steel has not released a subject-wise topic list yet, candidates should focus on core engineering or professional subjects from their graduation, along with current affairs related to the steel sector.
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Exam Pattern 2026
The NMDC Steel Executive Trainee exam pattern is simple to understand. The selection process has three main stages, and candidates must clear each stage to move to the next. The first stage is the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which has objective-type, multiple-choice questions based on the candidate's discipline. The exam is held in Hindi and English. Candidates who clear the CBT with the minimum qualifying marks move to the Group Discussion and Interview stage.
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
Candidates check the detailed Subject-wise syllabus of NMDC Steel Executive Trainee
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Discipline
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Core Subjects to Prepare
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Mechanical
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Thermodynamics, Strength of Materials, Machine Design, Fluid Mechanics, Manufacturing Processes, Industrial Engineering
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Electrical
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Electrical Machines, Power Systems, Control Systems, Circuit Theory, Measurement & Instrumentation
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Civil
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Structural Engineering, Surveying, Geotechnical Engineering, Concrete Technology, Construction Management
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Chemical
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Chemical Reaction Engineering, Mass Transfer, Heat Transfer, Process Control, Fluid Mechanics
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Metallurgy
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Physical Metallurgy, Extractive Metallurgy, Iron & Steel Making, Materials Science
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Ceramics
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Ceramic Processing, Refractories, Glass Technology, Materials Science
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Instrumentation
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Process Instrumentation, Control Systems, Sensors & Transducers, Industrial Automation
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Computer & IT
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Data Structures, DBMS, Operating Systems, Networking, Programming Languages
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Finance
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Accounting, Financial Management, Costing, Taxation, Corporate Finance
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Human Resources
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Labour Laws, HR Management, Industrial Relations, Organisational Behaviour
Benefits of Knowing the NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Syllabus 2026
Knowing the NMDC Steel Executive Trainee syllabus in advance helps candidates in many ways:
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Better planning: Candidates can divide their preparation time subject-wise and discipline-wise.
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Focused study: Helps avoid wasting time on topics that are not part of the exam.
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Higher confidence: Knowing the exam pattern and weightage (CBT, GD, Interview) reduces exam-day stress.
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Right study material: Candidates can choose the correct books and resources based on core subjects.
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Improved time management: Helps candidates practice mock tests within the expected exam structure.
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Better GD & Interview preparation: Understanding the full selection process helps candidates prepare beyond just the written test.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com