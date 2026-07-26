NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics Here

NMDC Steel Limited Syllabus 2026: NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has released the recruitment notification for 102 Executive Trainee posts across 10 disciplines, including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical, Metallurgy, Finance, and HR. Candidates who apply for this recruitment must prepare well for the selection process, which includes a Computer-Based Test, Group Discussion, and Interview. In this article, candidates can find the detailed NMDC Steel Syllabus 2026 for all disciplines. Along with the exam pattern, subject-wise topics, and marking scheme to plan their preparation strategy and improve their chances of selection. NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Syllabus 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the NMDC Syllabus and exam pattern 2026 in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) Exam Name NMDC Steel Executive Trainee CBT 2026 Selection Process Computer-based Test (CBT), Group Discussion(GD), Interview Medium of Exam Hindi & English Final Merit Weightage CBT 70%, Group Discussion 15% & Interview 15% Qualifying Marks CBT UR/EWS - 50, OBC-NCL- 45, SC/ST/PwBD- 40

NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Syllabus 2026 The NMDC Steel Executive Trainee syllabus consists of questions from the candidate's discipline, such as Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical, Metallurgy, Finance, or HR. The CBT has objective-type questions, held in Hindi and English. Along with discipline-specific topics, candidates also get questions on general awareness and reasoning ability, as seen in similar PSU recruitment exams. Since NMDC Steel has not released a subject-wise topic list yet, candidates should focus on core engineering or professional subjects from their graduation, along with current affairs related to the steel sector. NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Exam Pattern 2026 The NMDC Steel Executive Trainee exam pattern is simple to understand. The selection process has three main stages, and candidates must clear each stage to move to the next. The first stage is the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which has objective-type, multiple-choice questions based on the candidate's discipline. The exam is held in Hindi and English. Candidates who clear the CBT with the minimum qualifying marks move to the Group Discussion and Interview stage.

NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 Candidates check the detailed Subject-wise syllabus of NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Discipline Core Subjects to Prepare Mechanical Thermodynamics, Strength of Materials, Machine Design, Fluid Mechanics, Manufacturing Processes, Industrial Engineering Electrical Electrical Machines, Power Systems, Control Systems, Circuit Theory, Measurement & Instrumentation Civil Structural Engineering, Surveying, Geotechnical Engineering, Concrete Technology, Construction Management Chemical Chemical Reaction Engineering, Mass Transfer, Heat Transfer, Process Control, Fluid Mechanics Metallurgy Physical Metallurgy, Extractive Metallurgy, Iron & Steel Making, Materials Science Ceramics Ceramic Processing, Refractories, Glass Technology, Materials Science Instrumentation Process Instrumentation, Control Systems, Sensors & Transducers, Industrial Automation Computer & IT Data Structures, DBMS, Operating Systems, Networking, Programming Languages Finance Accounting, Financial Management, Costing, Taxation, Corporate Finance Human Resources Labour Laws, HR Management, Industrial Relations, Organisational Behaviour