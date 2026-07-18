ONGC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for Engineer Trainee Posts - Apply Now at ongcindia.com
ONGC has invited online applications for 52 Geologist and Engineer (E1 level) posts. The application process is open from July 17 to July 31, 2026. Eligible graduates and postgraduates can apply online. Selection will be based on a CBT, interview and medical examination. Read the complete article to know more in detail.
Key Points
- ONGC announces 52 E1 level vacancies for Geologists & Engineers.
- Online applications open from July 17 to July 31, 2026.
- Selection involves a Computer-Based Test, interview, and medical exam.
ONGC Recruitment 2026: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has released an official notification on its official website ongcindia.com, for the recruitment of 52 Geologists and Engineers at the E1 level.The online applications for these posts started on July 17, 2026 and will end on 31 July 2026. Selection for these positions will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT), interview and a medical examination.
Here you will get all the information related to the eligibility criteria, important dates, salary structure and steps to apply for the ONGC Recruitment 2026
ONGC Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The notification for the ONGC Recruitment 2026 was released under the Advertisement No. 02/2026) for the posts of Geologists and Engineers . Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification before applying online for these vacancies. If you do not meet the eligibility criteria then your application may be cancelled Candidates can check the apply online link given in the table below.
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ONGC Recruitment 2026 Link
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ONGC Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
ONGC Engineer Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates applying for the Geologists and Engineer posts at ONGC must be graduates and post-graduates so that their applications would be considered . Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000. Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment here.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
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Post Name
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Engineer & Geologists
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Level
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E 1
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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17 July, 2026
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Application End Date
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31 July, 2026
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Selection Process
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CBT, Interview and Medical Tests
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Official Website
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ongcindia.com
ONGC Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for these posts you must possess relevant eligibility criteria. Check all the details related to the eligibility here.
Educational Qualification- Candidates who want to apply for Geologist and Engineer posts at ONGC must hold a Graduation, Post-Graduation, M.Tech or M.Sc. degree from a recognized university.
Age Limit- The age limit for these posts is between 26 and 42 years; age relaxation will be provided in accordance with government regulations.
Steps to Apply for ONGC Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process
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Go to the official ONGC website at ongcindia.com.
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Visit the Careers or Recruitment Page.
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Click on the link ONGC Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2026
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Register using Email ID and Mobile Number.
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Fill the application form with required information
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Upload the necessary documents such as photograph and signature.
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Submit and save the application form for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.