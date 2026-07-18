ONGC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for Engineer Trainee Posts - Apply Now at ongcindia.com

ONGC Recruitment 2026: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has released an official notification on its official website ongcindia.com, for the recruitment of 52 Geologists and Engineers at the E1 level.The online applications for these posts started on July 17, 2026 and will end on 31 July 2026. Selection for these positions will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT), interview and a medical examination.

Here you will get all the information related to the eligibility criteria, important dates, salary structure and steps to apply for the ONGC Recruitment 2026

ONGC Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The notification for the ONGC Recruitment 2026 was released under the Advertisement No. 02/2026) for the posts of Geologists and Engineers . Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification before applying online for these vacancies. If you do not meet the eligibility criteria then your application may be cancelled Candidates can check the apply online link given in the table below.