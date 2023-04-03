OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out @ossc.gov.in: Download Schedule For CGL, Teacher, Accountant, Steno & Other Posts

OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 OUT : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 Download: The OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 for all the major exam scheduled in the month of April-July 2023 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its official website. The tentative schedule of all the major exams including Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022, Combined Technical Level Recruitment 2022, Combine Graduate Level Exam for Specialist Posts 2022, Amin, Regular Teacher, Accountant, Welfare Extension Officer-2021 and other posts is available on the official website.

All those candidates who are parts of various round of selection process for including Prelims/Mains/Skill Test/Document Verification/Typing Test and others can download the OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Exam Calendar 2023

However the OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the CV and Viva Voce test for the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021 will be held in month of April. The Prelims exam for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Jr. Typist Cum Jr. Storekeeper will be held on 09 April 2023.

Commission will be conducting the Prelims Exam for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment-2022 on 14 May 2023.

The prelims exam for the Combined Technical Level Recruitment -2022 will be held on 28 May 2023. The Main Written Exam for Regular Teacher posts will be held in the month of June 2023.

Candidates can download the OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

