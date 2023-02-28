OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket 2023 Released: Download Admit Card here

Odisha SSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Junior Executive Assistant on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. download hall ticket here.

OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the skill test round for the post of OSSC JEA Admit Card 2023 Junior Executive Assistant on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Typing Test in English and Test in Computer Application on 06 March 2023 for Junior Executive Assistant post. The centre for skill test is Bhubaneswar. Candidates qualified for the Typing Skill Test round for Junior Executive Assistant are advised to download the OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket 2023 from the official website of OSSC at -https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the details programme for the typing skill test and computer test which will be held in two sittings.

Candidates can download the OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OSSC JEA Skill Test Admit Card 2023

Visit to the official website of OSSC - https://www.ossc.gov.in/

Now go to the Admit Card Download section on the home page.

Click on the link “Download The Admission Letter for the post of Junior Executive Assistant”

Enter Registered mobile No. Username/Email Id and Password.

Download the OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket 2023.

This year there are a total of 130 posts to be filled of Junior Executive Assistant. As per the short notice released earlier, the Commission is conducting the Typing Skill test for the above posts on 06 March 2023 in two sittings. Now the commission has released the OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket 2023 skill test admit card for the same.