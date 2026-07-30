OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Releasing On This Date, Download Combined Post Graduate Level Exam Schedule And More Details
OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on August 04, 2026. The Commission is set to conduct the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CPGLRE) -2025 for Specialist Posts/Services on August 10 and August 11, 2026. Check all details here.
OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 : The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice on July 30, 2026 regarding the mains written exam schedule and admit card updates on its official website. The Commission will conduct the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CPGLRE) -2025 for Specialist Posts/Services on August 10 and August 11, 2026. The OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Commission on August 04, 2026. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the Main Written Examination of the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CPGLRE) - 2025 for Specialist Posts/Services can check the details schedule and admit card update through the pdf available on the official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket from August 04, onwards for the exam scheduled on August 10, 2026, and August 11, 2026. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-
|OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
OSSC Mains Exam 2026 Pattern
As per the detailed notice released, the Commission will conduct the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination(CPGLRE) -2025 for Specialist Posts/Services on August 10 and August 11, 2026. The details of the exam format and marking scheme given below-
- The examinations for Teacher Educator posts will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) worth 100 marks. There will be negative marking penalty of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.
- Technical Papers for Art Education Instructor and Physical Education Instructor posts feature 100 MCQs worth 200 marks, with a negative marking penalty of 0.5 marks per wrong answer.
- You are advised to check the detailed notification for details of the exam pattern, marking scheme and others on the official website.
OSSC Mains Hall Ticket 2026 Overview
The Commission will conduct the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CPGLRE) -2025 for Specialist Posts/Services on August 10 and August 11, 2026. Candidates can quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
|Post Name
|Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination(CPGLRE) -2025 for Specialist Posts/Services
|Exam Date
|August 10 and August 11, 2026
|Advertisement No.
|5915/OSSC
|Admit Card Release Date
|August 4, 2026
|Official Website
|https://www.ossc.gov.in
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.