OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Releasing On This Date, Download Combined Post Graduate Level Exam Schedule And More Details

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 : The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice on July 30, 2026 regarding the mains written exam schedule and admit card updates on its official website. The Commission will conduct the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CPGLRE) -2025 for Specialist Posts/Services on August 10 and August 11, 2026. The OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Commission on August 04, 2026. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the Main Written Examination of the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CPGLRE) - 2025 for Specialist Posts/Services can check the details schedule and admit card update through the pdf available on the official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket from August 04, onwards for the exam scheduled on August 10, 2026, and August 11, 2026. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-