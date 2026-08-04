OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closing Today for 5989 Group C Vacancies- Direct Link Here
The OSSSC will close the registration process for 5,989 Nursing Officer Group C vacancies on August 5, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website. Selected candidates will be recruited under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Odisha. Check out this complete article to know about the eligibility criteria, application fees & steps to apply and many more things.
Key Points
- The final application submission for OSSSC Nursing Officer posts closes August 12, 2026.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer vacancies in Odisha.
- The official notification for the recruitment was issued by OSSSC on June 12, 2026.
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission or OSSSC is all set to close the online application process for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 today August 5, 2026. The recruitment drive announced aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer (District Cadre Group C) vacancies in the healthcare institutions under the aegis of Health and Family Welfare Department Odisha Government. The online application process started from June 14, 2026 and the last date to submit the application was July 6 further it was extended to July 14 and then August 05, 2026.
Eligible and Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process at the earliest before the deadline closes to avoid last minute technical issues. Selected candidates will receive starting salary in the pay scale of Rs 29200-92300, Pay Matrix level 8.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Candidates who want to apply for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 can do so by visiting the official website of at osssc.gov.in. Candidates who have not completed their applications must do so before August 5 , 2026. The online application submission window will remain active until August 12, 2026. Check the direct link to apply online in the table given below.
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OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 Apply Link
Also Check- OSSSC Nursing Officer Syllabus 2026
OSSSC Nursing Officer Previous Year Question Papers PDF
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The notification was issued by OSSSC on June 12, 2026. The official notice was issued under the advertisement number IIE-54/2026-1962/OSSSC. A total of 5989 vacancies would be filled across 30 districts in Odisha. Check the table below for overall information related to the OSSSC Recruitment 2026
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
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Post
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Nursing Officer (Under Group C)
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Total Vacancies
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5,989
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Advt. No
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IIE-54/2026-1962/OSSSC
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Department
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Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha
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Registration Start Date
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June 13, 2026
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Registration End Date
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August 5, 2026
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Last Date for application submission
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August 12, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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osssc.gov.in
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee when submitting the application form. The fee can be paid online via various payment modes available like debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI. Check the category wise fees given below.
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Category
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Application Fees
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General /EWS
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Rs 500
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SC ST PWD
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Not required
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the OSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the detailed eligibility conditions below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Must have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination.
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Must possess a GNM Diploma or a BSc Nursing degree from a university recognized by Indian Nursing Council.
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Also they must have studied and passed Odia as a subject from class 7 or above.
2. Age Limit
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Minimum age: 21 years
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Maximum age :42 years.
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Reservation in the age limit would be given as per the state governments norms.
Steps to Apply for OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process before the last date-
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Go to the official OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in.
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Click on the link “OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026”
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Complete your application using a valid mobile number and email ID.
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Log in using your credentials
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Fill the application form with required details.
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Upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee according to your category.
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Review all the details once before final submission of the application forms
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Submit the application form.
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Take a printout for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.