CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closing Today for 5989 Group C Vacancies- Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 11:11 IST

The OSSSC will close the registration process for 5,989 Nursing Officer Group C vacancies on August 5, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website. Selected candidates will be recruited under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Odisha. Check out this complete article to know about the eligibility criteria, application fees & steps to apply and many more things.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closing Today for 5989 Group C Vacancies- Direct Link Here
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closing Today for 5989 Group C Vacancies- Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • The final application submission for OSSSC Nursing Officer posts closes August 12, 2026.
  • This recruitment drive aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer vacancies in Odisha.
  • The official notification for the recruitment was issued by OSSSC on June 12, 2026.

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission or OSSSC is all set to close the online application process for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 today August 5, 2026. The recruitment drive announced aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer (District Cadre Group C) vacancies in the healthcare institutions under the aegis of  Health and Family Welfare Department Odisha Government. The online application process started from June 14, 2026 and the last date to submit the application was July 6 further it was extended to July 14 and then August 05, 2026.

Eligible and Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process at the earliest before the deadline closes to avoid last minute technical issues. Selected candidates will receive starting salary in the pay scale of Rs 29200-92300, Pay Matrix level 8.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link 

Candidates who want to apply for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 can do so by visiting the official website of at osssc.gov.in. Candidates who have not completed their applications must do so before August 5 , 2026. The online application submission window will remain active until August 12, 2026. Check the direct link to apply online in the table given below.

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 Apply Link

      Click Here

 

Also Check- OSSSC Nursing Officer Syllabus 2026

                  OSSSC Nursing Officer Previous Year Question Papers PDF

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The notification was issued by OSSSC on June 12, 2026. The official  notice was issued under the advertisement number IIE-54/2026-1962/OSSSC. A total of 5989 vacancies would be filled  across 30 districts in Odisha. Check the table below for overall information related to the OSSSC Recruitment 2026

Particulars 

  Details

Conducting Body

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) 

Post 

Nursing Officer (Under Group C)

Total Vacancies

5,989 

Advt. No

IIE-54/2026-1962/OSSSC

Department 

Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha 

Registration Start Date 

June 13, 2026 

Registration End Date

August 5, 2026 

Last Date for application submission

August 12, 2026 

Selection Process 

  • Written Examination

  • Document Verification

Official Website

osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Application Fees

Candidates must pay the application fee when submitting the application form. The fee can be paid online via various  payment modes available like debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI. Check the category wise fees given below.

Category 

Application Fees

General /EWS

Rs 500

SC ST PWD

Not required

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the OSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria  such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the detailed eligibility conditions below.

1. Educational Qualification

  •  Must have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination. 

  •  Must possess a GNM Diploma or a BSc Nursing degree from a university recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

  •  Also they must have studied and passed Odia as a subject from class 7 or above.

2. Age Limit

  •  Minimum age: 21 years

  •  Maximum age :42 years. 

  • Reservation in the age limit would be given as per the state governments norms.

Steps to  Apply for OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process before the last date-

  • Go to the official OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in.

  • Click on the link  “OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026”

  • Complete your application using a valid mobile number and email ID.

  • Log in using your credentials 

  • Fill the application form with required details.

  • Upload  photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee according to your category.

  • Review all the details once before final submission of the application forms

  • Submit the application form.

  • Take a printout for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 12:19 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News