The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission or OSSSC is all set to close the online application process for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 today August 5, 2026. The recruitment drive announced aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer (District Cadre Group C) vacancies in the healthcare institutions under the aegis of Health and Family Welfare Department Odisha Government. The online application process started from June 14, 2026 and the last date to submit the application was July 6 further it was extended to July 14 and then August 05, 2026.

Eligible and Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process at the earliest before the deadline closes to avoid last minute technical issues. Selected candidates will receive starting salary in the pay scale of Rs 29200-92300, Pay Matrix level 8.