PNB LBO Admit Card 2026 OUT at pnb.bank.in, Get Direct Link to Download Call Letter Here
PNB LBO Admit Card 2026 has officially been released on pnb.bank.in. Get the Direct link to download the call letter, read about the steps to download and other important details.
The Punjab National Bank, PNB, has officially released the PNB LBO Admit Card 2026 for the online exam on its official website, i.e., pnb.bank.in. Those candidates who registered for the Local Bank Officer position will now be able to download their call letter directly from the official website or the direct link given below. The online registration process started on July 20, 2026 and closed on August 16, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, Punjab National Bank aims to fill 545 vacant posts of LBO. The last date to download the PNB LBO Admit Card 2026 is September 6, 2026, which might also be the exam date.
Direct Link to Download PNB LBO Admit Card 2026
The admit card is an important document for entry into the exam centre. It carries important information like the roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and shift timings. Candidates should make sure that they download their hall tickets as early as possible. Given below is the direct link to download the admit card 2026:-
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PNB LBO Admit Card 2026
How To Download the PNB LBO Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download the admit card for the exam using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of the Punjab National Bank, i.e., pnb.bank.in
- Look for the recruitment or careers section on the homepage.
- Find and click on the link titled PNB LBO Admit Card 2026 Download.
- Enter the registration or roll number along with the password or date of birth and the captcha code.
- Submit the details, and the admit card will be displayed on your screen.
- Save the Admit card and take a printout for the exam.
Also, check, PNB LBO Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Details
Important Details Mentioned on The PNB LBO Admit Card 2026
Once the candidates have downloaded the admit card, they should check the details mentioned below on the call letter immediately and get any errors corrected before the exam date:-
- Candidates' details like full name, photograph, signature, and roll number.
- Exam centre complete address, code of the exam centre, reporting time, shift timings, exam duration and gate closing time.
- General instructions regarding the allowed items, dress code and important documents.
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