PNB LBO Admit Card 2026 OUT at pnb.bank.in, Get Direct Link to Download Call Letter Here

The Punjab National Bank, PNB, has officially released the PNB LBO Admit Card 2026 for the online exam on its official website, i.e., pnb.bank.in. Those candidates who registered for the Local Bank Officer position will now be able to download their call letter directly from the official website or the direct link given below. The online registration process started on July 20, 2026 and closed on August 16, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, Punjab National Bank aims to fill 545 vacant posts of LBO. The last date to download the PNB LBO Admit Card 2026 is September 6, 2026, which might also be the exam date.

Direct Link to Download PNB LBO Admit Card 2026

The admit card is an important document for entry into the exam centre. It carries important information like the roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and shift timings. Candidates should make sure that they download their hall tickets as early as possible. Given below is the direct link to download the admit card 2026:-