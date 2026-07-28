PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026 Released at pspcl.in: Download CBT Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here
PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026: The PSPCL has released the PSPCL JE Electrical admit card 2026 for the exam scheduled to be held on 31 July 2026. The admit card was released on the official website of PSPCL at pspcl.in on 28 July 2026. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download their hall tickets from the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- PSPCL JE admit cards for 622 vacancies were released on 28 July 2026.
- The computer-based test (CBT) for PSPCL JE is scheduled for 31 July 2026.
- Candidates must download and print their admit card for entry to the exam.
PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is going to conduct the PSPCL JE computer based test (CBT) on 31 July 2026. The PSPCL has released the admit card for the CBT examination on 28 July 2026. The candidates who have applied for the 622 vacancies of PSPCL Junior Engineer (JE) can download their admit card using their registration number and password. The exam will be conducted in online mode on 31 July in two shifts. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and the candidates will have to take the printout of their hall ticket pdf to the examination hall to get entry. There will be no entry without the admit card.
PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The PSPCL is going to recruit candidates for 622 JE/ Electrical posts through this recruitment drive. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)
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Post Name
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JE/ Electrical
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Advertisement No.
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CRA 316/26
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No. of Vacancies
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622
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Exam Date
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31 July 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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28 July 2026
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Official Website
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pspcl.in
PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the PSPCL JE exam on 31 July should download their admit card through the direct link provided here.
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PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026
How to Download PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026
The candidates can download the PSPCL JE admit card by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of PSPCL at pspcl.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Recruitment section.
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Click on the “Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer/Electrical against CRA 316/26” link.
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Click on the “Link for downloading E-Admit Card for the post of JE/Electrical against CRA 316/26”.
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Enter your registration number and password.
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Download your admit card and take a printout of it.
PSPCL JE Exam Date 2026
The PSPCL JE CBT examination is going to be conducted on 31 July 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm and 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm. Check the exam shift timings here.
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Shift
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Reporting Time
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Gate Closing Time
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Exam Timings
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Shift 2
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11:30 am
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12:30 pm
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01:00 pm to 03:00 pm
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Shift 3
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03:30 pm
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04:30 pm
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05:00 pm to 07:00 pm
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.