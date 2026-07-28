PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026 Released at pspcl.in: Download CBT Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is going to conduct the PSPCL JE computer based test (CBT) on 31 July 2026. The PSPCL has released the admit card for the CBT examination on 28 July 2026. The candidates who have applied for the 622 vacancies of PSPCL Junior Engineer (JE) can download their admit card using their registration number and password. The exam will be conducted in online mode on 31 July in two shifts. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and the candidates will have to take the printout of their hall ticket pdf to the examination hall to get entry. There will be no entry without the admit card.

PSPCL JE Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The PSPCL is going to recruit candidates for 622 JE/ Electrical posts through this recruitment drive. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: