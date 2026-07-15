PSPCL JE Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics PDF Here
The PSPCL JE exam 2026 is officially scheduled to be held on 31st July 2026 in a computer-based mode. Candidates who have applied for the PSPCL JE Recruitment 2026 can now start preparing for the exam. Check this article to know the detailed topic-wise syllabus and exam pattern.
Key Points
- PSPCL JE exam 2026 is scheduled for July 31st, 2026, for 622 vacancies.
- The computer-based test (CBT) has 100 questions, 100 marks, and 0.25 negative marking.
- The syllabus covers 5 subjects, with Professional Knowledge carrying 70 marks weightage.
PSPCL JE Syllabus 2026: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has officially released the Junior Engineer exam date 2026. It is scheduled to be held on 31st July, 2026, in a computer-based mode for a total of 622 vacancies. Candidates who applied for JE posts must check the complete PSPCL JE syllabus 2026, along with the latest exam pattern in this article, to start their preparation in the right direction. The syllabus covers 5 subjects, including Professional Knowledge, Punjabi Language, General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability, and General English.
PSPCL JE Syllabus 2026
The PSPCL JE Syllabus consists of 5 subjects. Professional Knowledge covers core engineering topics from the electrical or Civil branch, depending on the post. General Knowledge includes current affairs, static GK, and Punjabi-related topics. Reasoning ability tests a candidate’s logical and analytical thinking. General English aims to check grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Punjabi language is compulsory for all candidates and tests grammar and language skills.
PSPCL JE Exam Pattern 2026
The PSPCL JE 2026 exam is a computer-based Test (CBT) with objective-type questions. The exam covers 5 sections. It contains a total of 100 questions of 100 marks, to be completed in 2 hours. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer.
|
Subject
|
No. of questions
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Professional Knowledge
|
70
|
70
|
2 hr
|
Punjabi Language
|
10
|
10
|
2 hr
|
General Knowledge
|
10
|
10
|
2 hr
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
2 hr
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
2 hr
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
2 hr
PSPCL JE Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics
The PSPCL JE 2026 recruitment covers three disciplines: Civil, Electrical, and Sub-Station. The Professional Knowledge section is different for each post, while GK, Reasoning, English, and Punjabi stay common for all. Candidates who are preparing for the PSPCL JE exam 2026 can check the detailed section-wise important topics listed below:
1. Professional Knowledge (Electrical Engineering)
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Electrical Circuits and Networks
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Electrical Machines
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Power Systems
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Control Systems
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Power Electronics
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Measurements and Instrumentation
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Analog and Digital Electronics
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Electric and Magnetic Fields
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Electrical Materials
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Utilisation of Electrical Energy
2. Professional Knowledge (Civil Engineering)
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Civil Engineering
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Building Materials and Construction
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Surveying
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Strength of Materials
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Structural Analysis
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RCC and Steel Structures
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Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering
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Fluid Mechanics and Hydraulics
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Estimation, Costing, and Valuation
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Environmental Engineering
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Transportation Engineering
3. Sub-Station Discipline
It follows a technical pattern close to the Electrical Engineering syllabus, with added focus on substation equipment, protection systems, and switchgear.
4. General Knowledge
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Current Affairs
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Indian History and Geography
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General Science
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Indian Constitution and Polity
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Punjab-related GK
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Sports and Culture
5. Reasoning Ability
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Logical reasoning
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Analogies and classification
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Series and coding-decoding
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Puzzles and problem-solving
6. General English
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Grammar
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Vocabulary
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Comprehension
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Sentence correction and rearrangement
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Synonyms and Antonyms
7. Punjabi Language
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Punjabi grammar up to matriculation level
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Basic comprehension and language skills
Preparation Tips for PSPCL JE Exam 2026
Candidates are advised to properly follow these preparation tips to score well in the PSPCL JE exam 2026 as follows:
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Must check the official notification of PSPCL JE Recruitment 2026 to get the detailed topic-wise syllabus for 2026.
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Give more focus and time to Professional Knowledge, as it carries the highest weightage in the exam and decides the final merit list.
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Practice the previous year's question paper to understand the exam pattern
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Revise the general knowledge and current affairs section daily, as this changes often.
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Don’t skip the Punjabi Language, as it is compulsory for all
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Avoid guessing in the exam, as there is negative marking.
Executive - Editorial
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