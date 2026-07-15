PSPCL JE Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics PDF Here

PSPCL JE Syllabus 2026: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has officially released the Junior Engineer exam date 2026. It is scheduled to be held on 31st July, 2026, in a computer-based mode for a total of 622 vacancies. Candidates who applied for JE posts must check the complete PSPCL JE syllabus 2026, along with the latest exam pattern in this article, to start their preparation in the right direction. The syllabus covers 5 subjects, including Professional Knowledge, Punjabi Language, General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability, and General English.

PSPCL JE Syllabus 2026

The PSPCL JE Syllabus consists of 5 subjects. Professional Knowledge covers core engineering topics from the electrical or Civil branch, depending on the post. General Knowledge includes current affairs, static GK, and Punjabi-related topics. Reasoning ability tests a candidate’s logical and analytical thinking. General English aims to check grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Punjabi language is compulsory for all candidates and tests grammar and language skills.