PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download OMR Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here

PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB ADA answer key for the written examination conducted for the post of Assistant District Attorney (Advt. No. 09/2026) on 02 August 2026. The examination was held in offline mode in a single shift from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm. The answer key has been released for all the sets (A,B,C,D) of the question paper. The office of PSSSB is inviting objections (if any) pertaining to the PSSSB ADA Provisional Answer Key of the written exam from 04 August 2026 to 06 August 2026 till 05.00 pm.

PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The PSSSB is going to recruit candidates for 170 Assistant District Attorney (ADA) positions through this recruitment drive. The written exam has already been conducted on 02 August and the provisional answer key was published on 03 August. Check the highlights in the table below: