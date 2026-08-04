PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download OMR Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here
PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026: The PSSSB has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) written examination held on 02 August 2026. The Board has released the provisional answer key on its website sssb.punjab.gov.in on 03 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the direct link provided here.
Key Points
- PSSSB released ADA answer key for exam conducted on 02 August 2026.
- The provisional answer key for ADA post was published on 03 August 2026.
- Objections to the answer key can be raised from 04-06 August 2026 (5 PM).
PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB ADA answer key for the written examination conducted for the post of Assistant District Attorney (Advt. No. 09/2026) on 02 August 2026. The examination was held in offline mode in a single shift from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm. The answer key has been released for all the sets (A,B,C,D) of the question paper. The office of PSSSB is inviting objections (if any) pertaining to the PSSSB ADA Provisional Answer Key of the written exam from 04 August 2026 to 06 August 2026 till 05.00 pm.
PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The PSSSB is going to recruit candidates for 170 Assistant District Attorney (ADA) positions through this recruitment drive. The written exam has already been conducted on 02 August and the provisional answer key was published on 03 August. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
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Post Name
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Assistant District Attorney (ADA)
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Advertisement No.
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09/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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170
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Exam Date
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02 August 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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29 July 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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03 August 2026
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Objection Window
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04-06 August 2026 (till 05:00 pm)
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The PSSSB has published the ADA answer key set-wise on its website. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download the ADA answer key for Set-A, Set-B, Set-C, and Set-D through the direct ink provided here.
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Set
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Answer Key PDF
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Set-A
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Set-B
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Set-C
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Set-D
Steps to Download PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026
To download the PSSSB ADA provisional answer key, follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.
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Click on the “Provisional answer key (Set- A/B/C/D) of Written Examination held on 02.08.2026 for the Post of Assistant District Attorney (Advt. No. 09 of 2026)” link.
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The answer key pdf will open on your screen.
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Download it and verify your marked responses.
PSSSB ADA OMR Sheet 2026 Download Link
The candidates can download their PSSSB ADA OMR sheet from the official website of PSSSB by using their roll number and mobile number. The direct link to download the PSSSB ADA OMR sheet is provided here.
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PSSSB ADA OMR Sheet 2026
How to Raise Objections Against PSSSB ADA Answer Key 2026?
If the candidates found any discrepancy in the provisional answer key, then they can raise an objection between 04-06 August through a google form provided by PSSSB in the prescribed format along with the necessary documentary proof.
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Download the 'Grievance Form' from the official website.
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Fill the Grievance Form clearly, indicating the grievance/objection regarding the provisional answer key.
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Attach necessary documentary proof (if any) in support of the raised claim.
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After completion of steps 1-3, send scanned copies of the Grievance Form along with the necessary documentary proof via Google Form.
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Google Form
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Grievance Form
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.