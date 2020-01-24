PSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply for Food Safety Officer Posts @punjabsssb.gov.in

PSSSB Recruitment 2020: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Food Safety Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 20 January to 10 February 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number – 01/2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 January

Last Date of Application - 10 February 2020 upto 5 PM

PSSSB Vacancy Details

Food Safety Officer – 25 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Food Safety Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Should have passed in Punjabi in matriculation level or its equivalent

Should possess degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Science or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized university

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Food Safety Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

How to Apply for PSSSB Food Safety Officer Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through PSSSB official website www.punjabsssb.gov.in from 20 January to 10 February 2020.

PSSSB Food Safety Officer Notification PDF



PSSSB Food Safety Officer Online Application Link



Application Fee: