PSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply for Food Safety Officer Posts @punjabsssb.gov.in

PSSSB Recruitment 2020: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Food Safety Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 20 January to 10 February 2020.
Notification Details
Advertisement Number – 01/2020
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application - 20 January
- Last Date of Application - 10 February 2020 upto 5 PM
PSSSB Vacancy Details
Food Safety Officer – 25 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Food Safety Officer Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Should have passed in Punjabi in matriculation level or its equivalent
- Should possess degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Science or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized university
Age Limit:
18 to 37 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Food Safety Officer Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of written exam.
How to Apply for PSSSB Food Safety Officer Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through PSSSB official website www.punjabsssb.gov.in from 20 January to 10 February 2020.
PSSSB Food Safety Officer Notification PDF
PSSSB Food Safety Officer Online Application Link
Application Fee:
- General – Rs. 600/-
- SC/BC/EWS – Rs. 150/-
- Ex-Servicemen and Dependent – Rs. 100/-
- Handicapped – Rs. 300/-