Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date 2026 Out: Check CBT Exam Date & Admit Card Details Here

Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date 2026: The Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk exam will be conducted from 24 August to 07 September 2026 in online Computer Based mode. The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC) has released the notice for the exam date on its website. Through this recruitment drive, the SSSC aims to fill a total of 1265 Clerk posts in P&H Subordinate Court. The candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website from 17 August onwards. The SSSC will also release the mock test link to help the candidates prepare for the examination well in advance. The SSSC will release the mock test link on 08 August 2026.

Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date 2026

The Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk CBT will be conducted between 24 August and 07 September 2026. The admit card for the CBT will be released on 17 August 2026. The candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at sssc.gov.in.