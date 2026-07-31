Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date 2026 Out: Check CBT Exam Date & Admit Card Details Here
The SSSC has announced the exam date for the Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk recruitment 2026. The exam date notice has been published by the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC) on its website, sssc.gov.in on 31 July 2026. Check this article to know the exam dates, download notice, and other details.
Key Points
- P&H Court Clerk CBT scheduled from August 24 to September 7, 2026.
- Admit cards for the CBT will be released on August 17, 2026.
- A mock test link will be released on August 8, 2026, for candidate preparation.
Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date 2026: The Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk exam will be conducted from 24 August to 07 September 2026 in online Computer Based mode. The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC) has released the notice for the exam date on its website. Through this recruitment drive, the SSSC aims to fill a total of 1265 Clerk posts in P&H Subordinate Court. The candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website from 17 August onwards. The SSSC will also release the mock test link to help the candidates prepare for the examination well in advance. The SSSC will release the mock test link on 08 August 2026.
Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date 2026
The Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk CBT will be conducted between 24 August and 07 September 2026. The admit card for the CBT will be released on 17 August 2026. The candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at sssc.gov.in.
Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The SSSC will fill 1256 Clerk posts in the Punjab & Haryana Court through this recruitment drive. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC)
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Post Name
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Clerk
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Advertisement No.
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36C/SSSC/HR/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1265
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Exam Dates
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24 August to 07 September 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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17 August 2026
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Official Website
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sssc.gov.in
Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date 2026 Notice
The candidates who have applied for the Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk recruitment 2026 can download the exam date notice through the direct link provided here.
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Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date Notice 2026
How to Check Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Exam Date 2026
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Go to the official website of SSSC at sssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, in the Candidate’s Alert section, click on the “Notice regarding Dates of Examination for the post of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana against Advt. No. 36C/SSSC/HR/2026”.
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The exam date notice will open on your screen.
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Save this file for future reference.
Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card Release Date 2026
The SSSC will release the Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk CBT admit card on 17 August 2026. This information has been published by the SSSC in the exam date notice uploaded on the website of SSSC.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.