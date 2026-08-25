Punjab Lecturer Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here
Punjab Lecturer Syllabus 2026: The candidates who have applied for the Punjab Lecturer (Group B) recruitment should download the subject-wise syllabus and start their preparation for the recruitment examination. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website, erd.punjab.gov.in. The syllabus pdf has also been provided in this article.
Key Points
- ERD announced 1013 Lecturer vacancies across 7 subjects for 2026 recruitment.
- The written examination for these posts will be conducted from 05 to 20 September 2026.
- The exam is offline, 150 MCQs, 2.5 hours duration, and has no negative marking.
Punjab Lecturer Syllabus 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD), Punjab has announced a total of 1013 vacancies for the Lecturer posts across various subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, History, Maths, Political Science, and Punjabi. The candidates who have applied for this recruitment should download the syllabus and take the help of it to prepare more rigorously. The written examination is around the corner and will be conducted between 05 to 20 September 2026. Therefore, the candidates should now gear up their preparation levels and use the syllabus along with the previous year papers to strengthen their preparation.
Punjab Lecturer Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The syllabus serves as an important guide for the candidates to prepare according to the requirements of the examination. The exam will be conducted for a total of 07 subjects and the syllabus for each subject has been provided separately on the official website of ERD. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD)
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Post Name
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Lecturer (Group B)
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No. of Vacancies
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1013
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No. of Subjects
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07
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Name of Subjects
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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05-20 September 2026
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Type of Questions
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MCQs
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Official Website
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erd.punjab.gov.in
Punjab Lecturer Exam Pattern 2026
The exam pattern for the Punjab Lecturer written examination is similar for all the subjects. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and consists of 150 objective-type questions (MCQs) and the candidates will be provided 2 hours 30 minutes duration to complete the exam. There will be no negative marking in the exam.
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Particulars
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Details
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No. of Questions
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150
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Total Marks
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150
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Marks per question
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+1
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Negative Marking
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No
Punjab Lecturer Physics Syllabus 2026
The ERD is going to fill 58 Physics Lecturer vacancies. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for the Physics Lecturer posts should download the syllabus and prepare strategically for the written exam.
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Punjab Lecturer Physics Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Chemistry Syllabus 2026
The candidates who have applied for 41 vacancies for the Chemistry Lecturer posts can download the syllabus pdf from here. Here are the topics of the syllabus:
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Physical Chemistry
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Inorganic Chemistry
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Organic Chemistry
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Punjab Lecturer Chemistry Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Biology Syllabus 2026
There are a total of 37 vacancies for the post of Biology Lecturer. The candidates can check the topic of the syllabus here.
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The Cell: The Basic Unit of Life
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Reproduction
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Plant Physiology
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Ecology & Environment
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Diversity in the Living World
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Structural Organisation in Plants
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Structural Organisation in Animals
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Human Physiology
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Genetics & Evolution
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Biology & Human Welfare
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Biotechnology & Its Applications
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Punjab Lecturer Biology Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Commerce Syllabus 2026
A total of 98 vacancies have been announced for the Commerce Lecturer posts. The topic of the syllabus include:
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Accounting
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Business Management
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Principles & Functions of Management
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Business Finance & Marketing
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Statistical Tools & Interpretation
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Money, Banking & Government Budget
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Punjab Lecturer Commerce Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Economics Syllabus 2026
The ERD is going to fill 50 vacant posts of Economics Lecturer through this recruitment drive. The syllabus of Economics include the following topics:
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Micro Economics
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Macro Economics
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Economic Statistics
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Indian Economic Development
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Punjab Economy
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Punjab Lecturer Economics Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer English Syllabus 2026
141 vacancies are going to be filled for the English Lecturer posts. The candidates should be well-versed with the syllabus. Here are the major topics of the syllabus:
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Linguistics
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Literature
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Advanced Grammar & Usage
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General English & Comprehension
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Writing & Communication
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Teaching Aptitude (Pedagogy)
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Punjab Lecturer English Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Geography Syllabus 2026
There are a total 14 vacancies for the post of Geography Lecturer in the state. The topics of the syllabus are mentioned here. The link to download the syllabus pdf is also given.
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Physical Geography
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Human Geography
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Geography of India
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Punjab Lecturer English Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Hindi Syllabus 2026
A total of 29 vacancies have been announced for the Hindi Lecturer post. The syllabus includes the major topics which are outlined here:
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भारतीय काव्यशास्त्र के सिद्धांत
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पाश्चात्य काव्यशास्त्र एवं समकालीन आलोचना सिद्धांत
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हिंदी साहित्य का इतिहास
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हिंदी गद्य का आरंभ व विकास
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Punjab Lecturer Hindi Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer History Syllabus 2026
A huge number of vacancies are announced for the post of History Lecturer. The vaccines announced are 214 in number. The candidates can the major topic of the syllabus here:
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History of India
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History of Punjab
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World History
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Punjab Lecturer History Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Maths Syllabus 2026
105 vacancies have been announced for the post of Maths Lecturer. The candidates can download the detailed syllabus pdf here. Check the main topics of the syllabus:
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Analysis
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Linear Algebra
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Coordinate Geometry
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Three-Dimensional Geometry
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Linear Inequalities
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Complex Analysis
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Algebra
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Trigonometry
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Differential Equations
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Numerical Analysis
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Calculus of Variations & Integral Equations
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Classical Mechanics
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Descriptive Statistics & Data Analysis
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Probability
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Stochastic Processes
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Statistical Inference
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Linear Models & Multivariate Analysis
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Sampling Techniques Design of Experiments
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Operations Research
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Mathematical Reasoning
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Punjab Lecturer Maths Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Political Science Syllabus 2026
There are 131 vacant posts of Political Science Lecturer in the schools of Punjab. The candidates who have applied for this post can download the syllabus pdf here and check the important topics:
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Governance and Public Policy in India
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Political Institutions in India
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Comparative Political Analysis
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Political Processes in India
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International Relations
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Punjab Politics
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Political Theory
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Western Political Thought
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Indian Political Thought
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India's Foreign Policy
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Punjab Lecturer Political Science Syllabus 2026
Punjab Lecturer Punjabi Syllabus 2026
A total of 99 Punjabi Lecturer posts are going to be filled through this recruitment drive. The candidates can download the syllabus pdf here. Here are some of the important topics from the syllabus:
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ਭਾਗ ਪਹਿਲਾ:- ਭਾਸ਼ਾ, ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ, ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਅਤੇ ਗੁਰਮੁधी लिਪੀ
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ਭਾਗ ਦੂਜਾ:ਸਾਹਿਤ, ਸਾਹਿਤ ਰੂਪ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਹਿਤ ਦੀ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕਾਰੀ
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ਭਾਗ ਤੀਜਾ: ਸਾਹਿਤ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ
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ਭਾਗ ਚੌਥਾ: ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸੂਫ਼ੀ ਕਾਵਿ ਧਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਗੁਰਮਤਿ ਕਾਵਿ ਧਾਰਾ
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ਭਾਗ ਪੰਜਵਾਂ: ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਕਿੱਸਾ ਕਾਵਿ ਧਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਬੀਰ ਵਾਰ ਕਾदि ਧਾठ
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ਭਾਗ ਛੇਵਾਂ; ਆਧੁਨਿਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਕਵਿਤਾ
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ਭਾਗ ਸੱਤਵਾਂ: ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਟਕ ਅਤੇ ਇਕਾਂगी
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ਭਾਗ ਅੱਠਵਾਂ: ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਾਰਤਕ
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ਭਾਗ ਨੌਵਾਂ: ਆਧੁਨਿਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਲਪ
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ਭਾਗ ਦਸਵਾਂ: ਲੋਕਧਾਰਾ ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਲੋਕਧਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਸਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸਭਿਆਚਾਰ
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Punjab Lecturer Punjabi Syllabus 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.