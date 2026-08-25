Punjab Lecturer Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points ERD announced 1013 Lecturer vacancies across 7 subjects for 2026 recruitment.

The written examination for these posts will be conducted from 05 to 20 September 2026.

The exam is offline, 150 MCQs, 2.5 hours duration, and has no negative marking.

Punjab Lecturer Syllabus 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD), Punjab has announced a total of 1013 vacancies for the Lecturer posts across various subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, History, Maths, Political Science, and Punjabi. The candidates who have applied for this recruitment should download the syllabus and take the help of it to prepare more rigorously. The written examination is around the corner and will be conducted between 05 to 20 September 2026. Therefore, the candidates should now gear up their preparation levels and use the syllabus along with the previous year papers to strengthen their preparation. Punjab Lecturer Syllabus 2026 Highlights The syllabus serves as an important guide for the candidates to prepare according to the requirements of the examination. The exam will be conducted for a total of 07 subjects and the syllabus for each subject has been provided separately on the official website of ERD. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD) Post Name Lecturer (Group B) No. of Vacancies 1013 No. of Subjects 07 Name of Subjects Physics

Chemistry

Hindi

History

Maths

Political Science

Punjabi Exam Mode Offline Exam Date 05-20 September 2026 Type of Questions MCQs Official Website erd.punjab.gov.in Punjab Lecturer Exam Pattern 2026 The exam pattern for the Punjab Lecturer written examination is similar for all the subjects. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and consists of 150 objective-type questions (MCQs) and the candidates will be provided 2 hours 30 minutes duration to complete the exam. There will be no negative marking in the exam. Particulars Details No. of Questions 150 Total Marks 150 Marks per question +1 Negative Marking No

Punjab Lecturer Physics Syllabus 2026 The ERD is going to fill 58 Physics Lecturer vacancies. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for the Physics Lecturer posts should download the syllabus and prepare strategically for the written exam. Punjab Lecturer Physics Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Chemistry Syllabus 2026 The candidates who have applied for 41 vacancies for the Chemistry Lecturer posts can download the syllabus pdf from here. Here are the topics of the syllabus: Physical Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

Organic Chemistry Punjab Lecturer Chemistry Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Biology Syllabus 2026 There are a total of 37 vacancies for the post of Biology Lecturer. The candidates can check the topic of the syllabus here. The Cell: The Basic Unit of Life

Reproduction

Plant Physiology

Ecology & Environment

Diversity in the Living World

Structural Organisation in Plants

Structural Organisation in Animals

Human Physiology

Genetics & Evolution

Biology & Human Welfare

Biotechnology & Its Applications

Punjab Lecturer Biology Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Commerce Syllabus 2026 A total of 98 vacancies have been announced for the Commerce Lecturer posts. The topic of the syllabus include: Accounting

Business Management

Principles & Functions of Management

Business Finance & Marketing

Statistical Tools & Interpretation

Money, Banking & Government Budget Punjab Lecturer Commerce Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Economics Syllabus 2026 The ERD is going to fill 50 vacant posts of Economics Lecturer through this recruitment drive. The syllabus of Economics include the following topics: Micro Economics

Macro Economics

Economic Statistics

Indian Economic Development

Punjab Economy Punjab Lecturer Economics Syllabus 2026 Download PDF

Punjab Lecturer English Syllabus 2026 141 vacancies are going to be filled for the English Lecturer posts. The candidates should be well-versed with the syllabus. Here are the major topics of the syllabus: Linguistics

Literature

Advanced Grammar & Usage

General English & Comprehension

Writing & Communication

Teaching Aptitude (Pedagogy) Punjab Lecturer English Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Geography Syllabus 2026 There are a total 14 vacancies for the post of Geography Lecturer in the state. The topics of the syllabus are mentioned here. The link to download the syllabus pdf is also given. Physical Geography

Human Geography

Geography of India Punjab Lecturer English Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Hindi Syllabus 2026 A total of 29 vacancies have been announced for the Hindi Lecturer post. The syllabus includes the major topics which are outlined here:

भारतीय काव्यशास्त्र के सिद्धांत

पाश्चात्य काव्यशास्त्र एवं समकालीन आलोचना सिद्धांत

हिंदी साहित्य का इतिहास

हिंदी गद्य का आरंभ व विकास Punjab Lecturer Hindi Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer History Syllabus 2026 A huge number of vacancies are announced for the post of History Lecturer. The vaccines announced are 214 in number. The candidates can the major topic of the syllabus here: History of India

History of Punjab

World History Punjab Lecturer History Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Maths Syllabus 2026 105 vacancies have been announced for the post of Maths Lecturer. The candidates can download the detailed syllabus pdf here. Check the main topics of the syllabus: Analysis

Linear Algebra



Coordinate Geometry



Three-Dimensional Geometry



Linear Inequalities

Complex Analysis

Algebra



Trigonometry

Differential Equations

Numerical Analysis



Calculus of Variations & Integral Equations



Classical Mechanics

Descriptive Statistics & Data Analysis

Probability



Stochastic Processes



Statistical Inference



Linear Models & Multivariate Analysis



Sampling Techniques Design of Experiments



Operations Research



Mathematical Reasoning

Punjab Lecturer Maths Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Political Science Syllabus 2026 There are 131 vacant posts of Political Science Lecturer in the schools of Punjab. The candidates who have applied for this post can download the syllabus pdf here and check the important topics: Governance and Public Policy in India

Political Institutions in India

Comparative Political Analysis

Political Processes in India

International Relations

Punjab Politics

Political Theory

Western Political Thought

Indian Political Thought

India's Foreign Policy Punjab Lecturer Political Science Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Punjab Lecturer Punjabi Syllabus 2026 A total of 99 Punjabi Lecturer posts are going to be filled through this recruitment drive. The candidates can download the syllabus pdf here. Here are some of the important topics from the syllabus: