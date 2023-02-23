Rajasthan SO Interview Date 2023 OUT Download PDF, Check Date & Time

Rajasthan SO Interview Schedule 2023: Maharashtra Public Service The Commission has released the final list of the candidates who are selected for the interview. Candidates can check their interview schedule from the official website of RPSC. For more details such as the procedure to download the final list and direct link to the list candidates can refer to the article below.

Rajasthan SO 2021 Interview Schedule list has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can download the list from the official website of RPSC i.e., RPSC.gov.in

The RPSC Statistical Officer exam was conducted in the year 2021 for as many as 43 posts. Candidates who have made it to the final list will now be called for an interview.

The interviews will be conducted from 27th February 2023 to 2 March 2023 and the timing is not yet specified by the commission.

The candidates must carry their valid id proof and photograph at the venue of the interview. Failing which the candidates will not be allowed to take part in the interview process.

The admit card for the Rajasthan SO will be available before the interview and the RPSC SO Interview scheduled will be released soon by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission

We have shared a step-by-step process to download the Rajasthan SO 2021 Interview Schedule List. However, candidates can also download the list from the direct link given below.

Download PDF: RPSC Statistical Officer Interview Date Notification

How to Download the Rajasthan SO Interview Schedule 2023 PDF?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

At the home page go to the latest updates section.

Click on the link that reads, "News and Events” at the homepage.

Now click on the link that says Rajasthan PSC Statistical Officer Interview Dates 2023

Rajasthan SO 2021 Interview date notification will be displayed to you on the screen.

Keep a hardcopy of it for instance you require it again.

The candidates must be careful while reading their Interview date and they must report on time so that their selection process can be smoothly conducted.