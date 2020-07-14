Role of Physiotherapy in Pediatric Conditions

Treating a child is exciting, challenging and enriching. The bigger challenge is to make patients/child feel comfortable and reassured by their surroundings during treatment. And this is very much effectively managed by a pediatric physiotherapy in playful manner. They deal with infants, children and adolescents to ensure their optimal physical function and development. Pediatric physical therapists are specifically trained to improve the lives and daily function of children who suffer from a wide range of injuries, developmental or congenital conditions. Pediatric therapists assess, diagnose and then treat the patients. They work with the child and their family to assist each child to reach their maximum potential to function independently through their environment easily and effectively. It is very effective in the management of perinatal conditions, injuries sustained throughout childhood, conditions diagnosed in early childhood and the transition to adult care.

Pediatric physiotherapy improves physical function and quality of life of a child. Its long-term benefits are significant and include reducing disability and the need for surgery or other more costly invasive interventions resulting in a decreased burden on future use of health care services. Pediatric physiotherapy services treat a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions like Autism, Cerebral palsy, CTEV, Spina bifida, impaired balance, Muscular dystrophy, Developmental delay, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, hypotonia and many more orthopedic, cardio- pulmonary and neurological conditions in different settings, from acute care hospitals to home, schools and in the community to promote active participation.

Physiotherapy for the pediatric patient can be managed in hospital ward, department, home, and for children there is an increased possibility of venues. They may include health centre, nursery group, school or recreational group.

The pediatric Physiotherapy can treat a child with a variety of methods and techniques like electrotherapy modalities& various therapeutic approaches as NDT, Vojta, Roods, PNF, joint mobilization and manipulation, muscle stretching, therapeutic exercises, therapeutic massage and a lot more. Parents play a vital role in the treatment of child during every phase of their treatment. Role of Pediatric Physiotherapists also deal with counseling and teaching the parents about the condition and how to help children to perform activities of daily living at home. They are also given instructions on how to deal with specific challenges that may arise from a child’s condition.

Dr. Saurabh Kumar (PT)

Assistant Professor, FPHY

(SGT University)

