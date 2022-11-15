RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Shift Timings for 9760 Vacancies

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Dates Revised. Check detailed exam schedule and shift timings for 9760 vacancies.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Schedule: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced revised exam dates for the written exam for 9760 vacancies of Grade 2 Senior Teacher (Secondary Education). As per revised schedule official notice, the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam will now be held from 21st December to 27th December 2022. The written exam will include Paper 1 and Paper 2.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Calendar

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 5th April 2022 Application Start Date 11th April 2022 Application End Date 14th May 2022 RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Written Exam 21st December to 27th December 2022

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

Paper-I

Section Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan 80 40 2 Hours Current Affairs of Rajasthan 20 10 General knowledge of world and India 60 30 Educational Psychology 40 20 Total 200 100

Paper-II

Section Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter 180 90 2 Hours 30 Minutes knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter 80 40 Teaching methods of relevant subject 40 20 Total 300 150

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings

S. No. Group Subject Exam Date Exam Time 1 GROUP-A G.K. (Group-A) 21st December 2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM SOCIAL SCIENCE 21st December 2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM 2 GROUP-B G.K. (Group-B) 22nd December 2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM HINDI 22nd December 2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM ENGLISH 23rd December 2022 09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM URDU 23rd December 2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM 3 GROUP-C G.K. (Group-C) 24th December 2022 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM SCIENCE 24th December 2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM SANSKRIT 26th December 2022 09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM MATHEMATICS 26th December 2022 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM PUNJABI 27th December 2022 09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)