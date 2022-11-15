RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Shift Timings for 9760 Vacancies

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Schedule: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced revised exam dates for the written exam for 9760 vacancies of Grade 2 Senior Teacher (Secondary Education). As per revised schedule official notice, the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam will now be held from 21st December to 27th December 2022. The written exam will include Paper 1 and Paper 2.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Calendar
|
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
5th April 2022
|
Application Start Date
|
11th April 2022
|
Application End Date
|
14th May 2022
|
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Admit Card
|
To Be Announced
|
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Written Exam
|
21st December to 27th December 2022
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern
Paper-I
|
Section
|
Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Allotted
|
Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan
|
80
|
40
|
2 Hours
|
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
|
20
|
10
|
General knowledge of world and India
|
60
|
30
|
Educational Psychology
|
40
|
20
|
Total
|
200
|
100
Paper-II
|
Section
|
Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Allotted
|
Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter
|
180
|
90
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
|
knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter
|
80
|
40
|
Teaching methods of relevant subject
|
40
|
20
|
Total
|
300
|
150
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings
|
S. No.
|
Group
|
Subject
|
Exam Date
|
Exam Time
|
1
|
GROUP-A
|
G.K. (Group-A)
|
21st December 2022
|
09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|
SOCIAL SCIENCE
|
21st December 2022
|
02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|
2
|
GROUP-B
|
G.K. (Group-B)
|
22nd December 2022
|
09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|
HINDI
|
22nd December 2022
|
02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|
ENGLISH
|
23rd December 2022
|
09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM
|
URDU
|
23rd December 2022
|
02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|
3
|
GROUP-C
|
G.K. (Group-C)
|
24th December 2022
|
09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
|
SCIENCE
|
24th December 2022
|
02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|
SANSKRIT
|
26th December 2022
|
09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM
|
MATHEMATICS
|
26th December 2022
|
02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|
PUNJABI
|
27th December 2022
|
09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM
