RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Shift Timings for 9760 Vacancies

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Schedule: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced revised exam dates for the written exam for 9760 vacancies of Grade 2 Senior Teacher (Secondary Education). As per revised schedule official notice, the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam will now be held from 21st December to 27th December 2022. The written exam will include Paper 1 and Paper 2.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Calendar

 

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

5th April 2022

Application Start Date

11th April 2022

Application End Date

14th May 2022

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Written Exam

21st December to 27th December 2022

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

Paper-I

Section

Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan

80

40

2 Hours

Current Affairs of Rajasthan

20

10

General knowledge of world and India

60

30

Educational Psychology

40

20

Total

200

100

Paper-II

Section

Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter

180

90

2 Hours 30 Minutes

knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter

80

40

Teaching methods of relevant subject

40

20

Total

300

150

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings

S. No.

Group

Subject

Exam Date

Exam Time

1

GROUP-A

G.K. (Group-A)

21st December 2022

09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

SOCIAL SCIENCE

21st December 2022

02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

2

GROUP-B

G.K. (Group-B)

22nd December 2022

09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

HINDI

22nd December 2022

02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

ENGLISH

23rd December 2022

09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM

URDU

23rd December 2022

02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

3

GROUP-C

G.K. (Group-C)

24th December 2022

09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

SCIENCE

24th December 2022

02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

SANSKRIT

26th December 2022

09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM

MATHEMATICS

26th December 2022

02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

PUNJABI

27th December 2022

09:00 AM TO 11:30 AM

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find revised exam dates, shift timings for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 exam?

Read our article RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Shift Timings for 9760 Vacancies on Jagran Josh.

Q2 How many vacancies are there in RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022?

9760 vacancies of Grade 2 Senior Teacher (Secondary Education).

Q3. is the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2022 Out?

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2022 is yet to be released.
