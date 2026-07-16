RPSC Correction Window Option 2026 For APO, Inspector And Other Posts, Check Exam Date and Other Details Here

RPSC Correction Window Option 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on July 16, has released short notification regarding opening of the Correction Window for various posts including Assistant Prosecution Officer and Inspector, Factory & Boilers positions. Candidates applied for these posts can avail the facility to the correction window through the official website. Candidates can make online corrections to their applications from July 18, 2026, to July 24, 2026 at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission all set to conduct the written exam for these posts on September 2, and September 19, 2026. September 2, 2026. Candidates should note that corrections cannot be made in different entries in their application form except candidate's name, photo, father's name, date of birth, or gender.

RPSC Correction Window Option 2026 PDF Download Link The pdf download link for all the details including exam schedule, correction window and others is available on the official website. Candidates applied for these posts can download the pdf through the link given below- RPSC Correction Window Option 2026 PDF Download Link RPSC Exam Date 2026 Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be conducting the written exam for the Assistant Prosecution Officer and Inspector, Factory & Boilers (CBRT) Exam and Inspector, Factory (Chemical) (CBRT) on September 2, and September 19, 2026. September 2, 2026. You can check the detailed exam schedule given below- Name of Post Exam Date Assistant Prosecution Officer Preliminary Exam, 2026 September 2, 2026 I nspector, Factory & Boilers (CBRT) September 19, 2026 Inspector, Factory (Chemical) September 19, 2026