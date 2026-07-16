RPSC Correction Window Option 2026 For APO, Inspector And Other Posts, Check Exam Date and Other Details Here
RPSC Correction Window Option 2026 link has been activated by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on July 16for various posts including Assistant Prosecution Officer and Inspector, Factory & Boilers positions. Candidates can avail the facility from July 18, 2026, to July 24, 2026 at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check all details here.
RPSC Correction Window Option 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on July 16, has released short notification regarding opening of the Correction Window for various posts including Assistant Prosecution Officer and Inspector, Factory & Boilers positions. Candidates applied for these posts can avail the facility to the correction window through the official website. Candidates can make online corrections to their applications from July 18, 2026, to July 24, 2026 at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission all set to conduct the written exam for these posts on September 2, and September 19, 2026. September 2, 2026. Candidates should note that corrections cannot be made in different entries in their application form except candidate's name, photo, father's name, date of birth, or gender.
RPSC Correction Window Option 2026 PDF Download Link
The pdf download link for all the details including exam schedule, correction window and others is available on the official website. Candidates applied for these posts can download the pdf through the link given below-
|RPSC Correction Window Option 2026
|PDF Download Link
RPSC Exam Date 2026
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be conducting the written exam for the Assistant Prosecution Officer and Inspector, Factory & Boilers (CBRT) Exam and Inspector, Factory (Chemical) (CBRT) on September 2, and September 19, 2026. September 2, 2026. You can check the detailed exam schedule given below-
|Name of Post
|Exam Date
|Assistant Prosecution Officer Preliminary Exam, 2026
|September 2, 2026
|Inspector, Factory & Boilers (CBRT)
|September 19, 2026
|Inspector, Factory (Chemical)
|September 19, 2026
RPSC Admit Card 2026
The Commission will release the RPSC Admit Card 2026 in due course of time on the official website-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The hall ticket download link will be activated by the Commission on its official website before the commencement of written examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest update regarding the RPSC Admit Card 2026 download link.
Steps To Use Correction Window
Candidates can make online corrections to their applications from July 18, 2026, to July 24, 2026 through the official website. Below are details to use the correction window-
|Event
|Details
|Fee & Process
|A fee of Rs.500 must be paid via e-Mitra or online banking
|Mode of Correction
|Online
|Schedule
|rom July 18, 2026, to July 24
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.