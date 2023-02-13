RPSC FSO 2022-23 Exam Date Released: Check RPSC Food Safety Officer 2022-23 Exam Date here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification declaring examination dates for the 200 Food Safety Officer posts on its official website. Check RPSC FSO 2022-23 exam dates here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published notification regarding exam date of the 200 vacancies of Food Safety Officer RPSC FSO 2022-23 on its official website. Candidates who applied for the RPSC FSO 2022-23 vacancies can check for exam date from the official website of RPSC at- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ The exam date for Food Safety Officer as declared by the RPSC is 27 June 2023.

Candidates can download the RPSC FSO exam date notice by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the news section

Step 3: In the news section click on link titled- “Press Note regarding Exam Date of Food Safety Officer”

Step 4: Click and download the notice.

Candidates can also download the RPSC FSO 2022 exam date notice by clicking on the Direct Link below.

Direct Link to download the RPSC FSO 2022 exam date notice PDF

RPSC FSO 2022-23 :Exam Date

The exam date for Food Safety Officer as declared by the RPSC is 27 June 2023.

RPSC FSO 2022-23: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 200 Vacancies in the RPSC FSO 2022-23 recruitment.

The RPSC started the registration process for RPSC FSO 2022-23 from 1 November 2022, the last date for registration was 30 November 2022. The RPSC FSO 2022-23 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 200 vacancies of Food Safety Officer in the Medical and Health Services Department. The complete schedule of the exam regarding release of admit card, allotment of exam centres and timing of exam etc will be notified later, before the exam. For the scheme of examination candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

















