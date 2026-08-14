RRB JE Recruitment 2026: CEN 04/2026 Notification Out for 3993 Posts; Get Apply Online Link & Check Eligibility
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The RRB has released the detailed notification under CEN 04/2026 for the recruitment of Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent on 13 August 2026. The application process started from 14 August and will continue till 13 September 2026. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, application link, and application fee.
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for various posts of Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent starting from 14 August onwards. The RRB has announced a total of 3993 vacancies across all the RRBs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply between 14 August to 13 September 2026. The last date for fee payment is 15 September. The candidates who wish to apply must be between the ages of 18-33 years.
The selection process involves three-stages such as CBT, Document Verification, and Medical Fitness. The candidates who will get selected will be paid a salary at Pay Level-6 starting from Rs.35,400/- per month.
RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The RRB has released the recruitment notification under CEN 04/2026 for 3993 JE and Depot Material Superintendent posts on 13 August. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent
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Advertisement No.
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CEN 04/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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3993
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Notification Release Date
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13 August 2026
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Registration Dates
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14 August to 13 September 2026
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Last Fee Payment Date
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15 September 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Selection Process
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CBT > DV > Medical Test
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Job Location
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Across India
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Notification
Interested candidates are advised to download the RRB JE detailed notification and read it carefully before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the information regarding the recruitment and most important the eligibility criteria required to apply.
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RRB JE Notification 2026
RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who are interested in applying for the RRB CEN 04/2026 recruitment can use the direct link provided here to fill the application form. Login through your mobile number/ email address and password and fill the form.
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RRB JE Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2026
To apply for RRB JE recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below:
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Visit the official website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab and you will be redirected to the application portal.
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Click on the Apply link provided for “CEN No. 04/2026 Recruitment for various posts of Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent”.
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If you are a new applicant then first Sign In by creating an account.
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If you are an existing user, then click on the Login with RRB Account Credential link.
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Enter your mobile number/ email address and password to login.
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Fill the application form with all the required details accurately.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the form after carefully reviewing the details.
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Save it for future reference.
RRB JE Application Fee 2026
The candidates will have to pay the application fee only through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. There will be no option to pay fees through any other mode.
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Category
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Application Fee
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Unreserved/ UR
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Rs.500/-
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SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)
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Rs.250/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.