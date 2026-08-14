RRB JE Recruitment 2026: CEN 04/2026 Notification Out for 3993 Posts; Get Apply Online Link & Check Eligibility

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for various posts of Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent starting from 14 August onwards. The RRB has announced a total of 3993 vacancies across all the RRBs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply between 14 August to 13 September 2026. The last date for fee payment is 15 September. The candidates who wish to apply must be between the ages of 18-33 years.

The selection process involves three-stages such as CBT, Document Verification, and Medical Fitness. The candidates who will get selected will be paid a salary at Pay Level-6 starting from Rs.35,400/- per month.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The RRB has released the recruitment notification under CEN 04/2026 for 3993 JE and Depot Material Superintendent posts on 13 August. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: