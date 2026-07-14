RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2026 LIVE: CBT Today & Tomorrow for 311 Posts, Check Guidelines Here
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT Exam 2026 is being conducted today, 14 July, for a total of 311 vacancies under CEM 08/2025. The exam will continue tomorrow, 15 July 2026. Candidates appearing tomorrow must carry their admit card and reach before the exam time to avoid any last-minute issues. Check this article for exam day guidelines and what happens after the CBT exam.
Key Points
- The RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam 2026 is held on July 14 & 15, 2026.
- The exam covers 311 vacancies across various posts under CEN No. 08/2025.
- Applications for the exam were accepted from Dec 30, 2025, to Jan 29, 2026.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2026 LIVE: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the computer-based test for Ministerial and isolated categories recruitment 2026 today, 14 July, and it will continue till tomorrow, 15 July. This exam is being held under CEN No. 08/2025 for 311 vacancies across various specialised posts such as Junior Translator (Hindi), Senior Publicity Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Staff and Welfare Inspector, Lab Assistant Grade III, Public Prosecutor and Scientific Assistant (Training). Candidates who have applied between 30 Dec 2025 to 29 January 2026are now appearing for this First stage of selection.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the complete information about the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam 2026 in the highlighted table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Advertisement No.
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08/2025
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Recruitment
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Isolated categories
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No. of Vacancies
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311
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Exam Mode
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Online (CBT) Mode
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Exam Date
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14 & 14 July, 2026
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Official website
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rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Schedule 2026
Candidates must check the official exam schedule for the RRB Ministerial and isolated categories recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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CEN
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Recruitment
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Particulars
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Dates
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CEN 08/2025
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Isolated categories
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City Slip
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4 July 2026
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Admit Card
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10 July 2026
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Exam Dates
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14 & 15 July 2026
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Day Guidelines for July 15
Candidates appearing for the CBT tomorrow must follow these guidelines:
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Must reach the exam centre at least 60-90 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
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Must carry a printout of the admit card along with one valid original photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence).
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Must carry the original Aadhaar card or a printout of the e-verified Aadhaar
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Must bring two recent passport-size photographs.
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Avoid Electronic items like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and Bluetooth devices.
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Candidates must reach the centre in time, as entry should be denied after the gate closes.
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Must follow the dress code and biometric/document verification process
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Do not carry any bags, notes, or written material inside the examination hall.
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Candidates must keep checking the official RRB website for any last-minute instructions or changes.
What's Next After RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT Exam 2026
After the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT Exam 2026, candidates should move to these stages:
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Skill Test/Translation Test/Performance Test: It is applicable as per the post. For example, Junior Translator posts require a Translation Test (TT), while Stenographer posts require a Stenography Skill Test (SST).
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Document Verification (DV): Shortlisted candidates from CBT and skill tests will undergo document verification.
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Medical Examination: Candidates must meet the medical standard specified for their respective post (for example, C-1 for Chief Law Assistant).
Final selection will be based on merit in the CBT, along with qualifying performance in the applicable skill/translation/performance test and successful document and medical verification.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com