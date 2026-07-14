RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2026 LIVE: CBT Today & Tomorrow for 311 Posts, Check Guidelines Here

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2026 LIVE: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the computer-based test for Ministerial and isolated categories recruitment 2026 today, 14 July, and it will continue till tomorrow, 15 July. This exam is being held under CEN No. 08/2025 for 311 vacancies across various specialised posts such as Junior Translator (Hindi), Senior Publicity Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Staff and Welfare Inspector, Lab Assistant Grade III, Public Prosecutor and Scientific Assistant (Training). Candidates who have applied between 30 Dec 2025 to 29 January 2026are now appearing for this First stage of selection.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the complete information about the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam 2026 in the highlighted table given below: