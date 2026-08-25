RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2026 Released: Check Exam Schedule & Notice Here

Key Points The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam is officially scheduled for September 17, 2026.

The Exam City Intimation Slip will be released around September 7, 2026.

Admit cards for the CBT 2 exam will be available around September 13, 2026.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam date 2026. The Undergraduate CBT 2 exam under CEN 07/2025 will be conducted on 17th September 2026. This exam is for candidates who cleared CBT 1 for UG-level posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. The CBT 2 exam will be held in online computer-based mode with objective-type questions covering Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness. Candidates should check official RRB websites regularly for exam city and admit card updates. This article covers the complete exam schedule, admit card details, and other important information. RRB NTPC UG Result 2026 Released, Direct Download CBT 1 Merit List PDF Zone-wise

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Post Level Undergraduate (UG) CEN Number CEN 07/2025 CBT 2 Exam Date 17th September 2026 Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test) Sections Covered Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness City Intimation Slip Around 7th September 2026 (10 days before exam) Admit Card Release Around 13th September 2026 (4 days before exam) Vacancies (UG Level) 3058 RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2026 Check Notice The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 Exam Date 2026 for CEN 07/2025 on the official website. The CBT 2 exam was earlier tentatively scheduled for the third week of September 2026, and RRB has now confirmed the exam will be held on 17th September 2026. Candidates who qualified in the CBT 1 exam are eligible to appear for this stage. The exam will be conducted in an online, computer-based mode. Candidates are advised to download the official notice PDF given below.

RRB NTPC UG Cutoff 2026: Check Zone- Wise, Category-Wise Cutoff Marks Here RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2026 The Exam City Intimation Slip helps candidates know their allotted examination city before the admit card is released. It will be issued around 7th September 2026, approximately 10 days before the CBT 2 exam, allowing candidates to plan travel and accommodation. This slip is not an admit card and cannot be used for entry into the exam hall; it only shows the city where the exam centre is located. Candidates should download it from their regional RRB website using login credentials. RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 will be released around 13th September 2026, approximately 4 days before the exam. Candidates can download it by logging in with their Registration Number and Date of Birth on the respective regional RRB website. The admit card must be printed and carried to the examination centre, as it is required for entry. Candidates should also keep their Aadhaar card unlocked for biometric verification at the centre.