RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Check Eligibility & Other Details - Get Direct Link Here

RRB Section Controller 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online application window for Section Controller Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, 14 August 2026, at 11:59 PM. This recruitment fills a total of 119 vacancies under CEN No. 03/2026, across various Railway Zones. Candidates aged between 20 and 33 years, with a bachelor's degree in any discipline, can apply online at the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Those who have not yet submitted their forms must complete the process without delay, as the application fee can be paid till 16 August 2026.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Interested and eligible candidates can find all the information about RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 provided in the table below: