RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Check Eligibility & Other Details - Get Direct Link Here
The RRB Section Controller application is closing tomorrow, on 14 August 2026, for 119 posts. Interested candidate must complete their application form online at rrbapply.gov.in before the last date. Check this article to know about its eligibility, vacancies & more.
Key Points
- The online application window for RRB Section Controller 2026 closes on 14 August 2026.
- A total of 119 Section Controller vacancies are available under CEN No. 03/2026.
- Candidates can pay the application fee until 16 August 2026.
RRB Section Controller 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online application window for Section Controller Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, 14 August 2026, at 11:59 PM. This recruitment fills a total of 119 vacancies under CEN No. 03/2026, across various Railway Zones. Candidates aged between 20 and 33 years, with a bachelor's degree in any discipline, can apply online at the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Those who have not yet submitted their forms must complete the process without delay, as the application fee can be paid till 16 August 2026.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested and eligible candidates can find all the information about RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 provided in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Post Name
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Section Controller
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Notification Number
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CEN 03/2026
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Total Vacancies
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119
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Pay Level
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Level 6 (7th CPC)
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Basic Salary
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Rs. 35,400/- per month
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Age Limit
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20 to 33 years (as on 01st July 2026)
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Application Start Date
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15th July 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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14th August 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
|
rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
Railway Recruitment Board has started the online application for RRB Section Controller 2026 on 15 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for a total of 119 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 14 August, 2026.
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RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must fulfill all the eligibility criteria for RRB Section Controller given below:
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Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India.
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Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
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Age Limit: The Minimum age is 20, and the maximum age is 33 years
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Age relaxation applies to reserved categories as per government norms.
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Medical Standard: Candidates must meet the A-2 medical fitness standard.
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Compulsory Vision Tests: Candidates must pass tests for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, and Myopic Vision.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
RRB has announced a total of 119 Section Controller posts under CEN 03/2026 across 21 railway zones. Candidates can check the complete category-wise vacancy details in the table given below:
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Category
|
Details
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General/UR
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50
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OBC
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29
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SC
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19
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ST
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12
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EWS
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9
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Total
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119
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates must pay a fixed application fee through online mode. Check the category-wise application fee below:
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Category
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Fee
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General/OBC/EWS
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Rs 500 (Rs 400 refundable after appearing in CBT)
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SC/ST/PwD
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Rs 250
Steps to Apply for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for RRB Section Controller 2026 through the official website.
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Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in.
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Click on the Section Controller CEN 03/2026 application link.
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New users must register with basic details (name, email ID, mobile number) to get a login ID and password.
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Log in and complete identity verification.
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Fill in personal, educational, and other required details.
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Choose your RRB zone.
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Upload scanned photograph, signature, and other required documents.
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Pay the application fee .
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Review the application form carefully.
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Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com