RRC CR Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Group C And Other Posts, 10th/12th/ Graduate Can Apply
RRC CR Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway is recruiting for various Sports Quota posts. The CR has published indicative notification in the Employment News July (11-17) 2026. Check eligibility, selection criteria, crucial dates and others here.
RRC CR Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has commenced the online application process for various Sports Quota posts. The detailed notifiation regarding the 59 Group C and other posts is available in the Employment News July (11-17) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 14, 2026 at the official website-https://www.rrccr.com. A total of 59 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 38 are available at Level 1 (erstwhile Group 'D'), and 21 for Group "C" (consisting of 5 posts at Level 5/4 and 16 posts at Level 3/2).
Check the crucial details about the RRC CR recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links in this story.
RRC CR Manager Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the various Managerial posts is available on the official website of the BCPL. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|RRC CR Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF
RRC CR Recruitment 2026 Important Date
The online application process will commence from July 15, 2026 and August 14, 2026 is the last date for submission of online application. You can follow the schedule given below.
|Event
|Details
|Opening Date for submission of application
|July 15, 2026
|Last date for submission of application
|August 14, 2026
RRC CR 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. The details notification containing all the details including eligibility criteria, age limit , selection procss and others will be available on the official website-https://www.rrccr.com/.
How To Apply For RRC CR Recruitment 2026?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.rrccr.com.
Step 2: Click on the link RRC CR recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: After submitting, you are advised to keep the copy of the Application Form for future reference against this recruitment process.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.