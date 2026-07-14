RRC CR Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Group C And Other Posts, 10th/12th/ Graduate Can Apply

RRC CR Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has commenced the online application process for various Sports Quota posts. The detailed notifiation regarding the 59 Group C and other posts is available in the Employment News July (11-17) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 14, 2026 at the official website-https://www.rrccr.com. A total of 59 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 38 are available at Level 1 (erstwhile Group 'D'), and 21 for Group "C" (consisting of 5 posts at Level 5/4 and 16 posts at Level 3/2). Check the crucial details about the RRC CR recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links in this story.

RRC CR Manager Recruitment 2026 Notification The detailed advertisement regarding the various Managerial posts is available on the official website of the BCPL. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can download the pdf directly through the link given below. RRC CR Recruitment 2026 Download PDF

RRC CR Recruitment 2026 Important Date The online application process will commence from July 15, 2026 and August 14, 2026 is the last date for submission of online application. You can follow the schedule given below. Event Details Opening Date for submission of application July 15, 2026 Last date for submission of application August 14, 2026 RRC CR 2026 Eligibility Criteria To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. The details notification containing all the details including eligibility criteria, age limit , selection procss and others will be available on the official website-https://www.rrccr.com/.