SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant/Deputy Relationship Manager Post@sbidfhi.co.in

SBI DFHI has invited online application for the Assistant/Deputy Relationship Manager post on its official website. Check SBI DFHI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification: SBI DFHI Ltd has invited online application for the posts of Assistant / Deputy Relationship Manager. Interested and eligible can apply for these posts on or before 15th March 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree / post-graduate degree / post graduate diploma in finance with additional eligibility can apply for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Job description for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Sale/ Purchase of Fixed income instruments and exchange of information with Institutional investors such as Cooperative Banks, exempted Provident Fund trusts, NBFCs and other Trusts on their statutory & permitted investments.

Important Dates for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15th March 2022



Eligibility Criteria for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Degree / post-graduate degree / post graduate diploma in finance, accountancy, business management, commerce, economics, capital market from a university or an institution recognized by the central government or any state government

How to Apply

Candidate will have to fill up the online application form available on the official website and must attach resume online or email at newbusiness@sbidfhi.com (cc to admin@sbidfhi.com) on or before 15 March 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an initial round of personal interview.