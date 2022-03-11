SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant/Deputy Relationship Manager Post@sbidfhi.co.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

SBI DFHI  has invited online application for the Assistant/Deputy Relationship Manager post on its official website. Check SBI DFHI  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 11:42 IST
SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022
SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022

SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification: SBI DFHI Ltd has invited online application for the posts of Assistant / Deputy Relationship Manager. Interested and eligible can apply for these posts on or before 15th March 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including  Degree / post-graduate degree / post graduate diploma in finance with additional eligibility can apply for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification. 

Job description for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Sale/ Purchase of Fixed income instruments and exchange of information with Institutional investors such as Cooperative Banks, exempted Provident Fund trusts, NBFCs and other Trusts on their statutory & permitted investments.

Important Dates for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15th March 2022


Eligibility Criteria for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Degree / post-graduate degree / post graduate diploma in finance, accountancy, business management, commerce, economics, capital market from a university or an institution recognized by the central government or any state government

SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply
Candidate will have to fill up the online application form available on the official website and  must attach resume online or email at newbusiness@sbidfhi.com (cc to admin@sbidfhi.com) on or before 15 March 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an initial round of personal interview. 

