SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant/Deputy Relationship Manager Post@sbidfhi.co.in

SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification: SBI DFHI Ltd has invited online application for the posts of Assistant / Deputy Relationship Manager. Interested and eligible can apply for these posts on or before 15th March 2022.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree / post-graduate degree / post graduate diploma in finance with additional eligibility can apply for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification.
Job description for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Sale/ Purchase of Fixed income instruments and exchange of information with Institutional investors such as Cooperative Banks, exempted Provident Fund trusts, NBFCs and other Trusts on their statutory & permitted investments.
Important Dates for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15th March 2022
Eligibility Criteria for SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Degree / post-graduate degree / post graduate diploma in finance, accountancy, business management, commerce, economics, capital market from a university or an institution recognized by the central government or any state government
SBI DFHI Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply
Candidate will have to fill up the online application form available on the official website and must attach resume online or email at newbusiness@sbidfhi.com (cc to admin@sbidfhi.com) on or before 15 March 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an initial round of personal interview.