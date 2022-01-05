SEBI Grade A Notification Out: 120 Vacancies for Officer (Assistant Manager), Apply Online @sebi.gov.in

Securities and Exchange Board of India is hiring 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). Check category-wise vacancy, eligibility, selection process, exam pattern and other details.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India also known as SEBI is looking for candidates who are interested to join as Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). Willing candidates are required to register themselves online from 05 January to 24 January 2022

Around 120 vacancies are available under General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream 2022. SEBI Officer Grade A Exam for shortlisted applications will be held on 20 February 2022. Let’s check category-wise vacancy, eligibility, and other details required for this government job.

SEBI Grade A Notification Download

SEBI Grade A Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of SEBI Grade A Online Application 05 January 2022 Last Date of SEBI Grade A Online Application 24 January 2022 SEBI Grade A Admit Card Date February 2022 SEBI Grade A Exam Date 20 February 2022 (Sunday) SEBI Grade A Result Date February 2022 SEBI Phase 2 Exam Date 03 April 2022

SEBI Vacancy Details

Officer Grade A - 120 Posts

General - 80 Posts

UR - 32

OBC -22

SC - 11

ST - 7

EWS - 8

Legal - 16 Posts

UR - 11

OBC -2

SC - 1

ST - 1

EWS - 1

IT - 14

UR - 4

OBC -2

SC - 3

ST - 3

EWS - 1

Research -7

UR - 4

OBC -2

SC - 1

Official Language - 3

UR - 2

OBC - 1

SEBI Officer Grade A Salary:

SEBI AM Salary: 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years).

Eligibility Criteria for SEBI Officer Grade A Posts

Educational Qualification:

General - Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / CWA.

Legal - Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

IT - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology.

Research - Master’s Degree in Statistics / Economics / Commerce / Business Administration (Finance) / Econometrics from a recognized University / Institute.

Official Language - Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level or Master’s Degree in Sanskrit / English / Economics / Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized University / Institute.

SEBI Officer Grade A Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for SEBI Officer Grade A Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Interview

SEBI Officer Grade A Exam Pattern Phase 1

The exam will consist of two papers (Multiple Choice questions of 100 marks each)

There shall be negative marking of 1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper Subject Marks Time Paper 1 General Awareness (including some

questions related to the Financial Sector of easy to

moderate difficulty level), English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 100 1 hour Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on

subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management,

Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics 100 40 mins Legal, Information Technology & Official

Language stream: Multiple choice questions on

Specialized subject related to the stream. 100 40 min Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on

subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics,

Finance and Commerce

SEBI Qualifying Marks

You need to score a minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2.

SEBI Phase 2 Exam Pattern

Paper Subjects Marks Time Paper 1 English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills 100 1 hour Paper 2 General Stream: Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics 100 40 min Legal, and Official Language stream: Questions on Specialized subject related to stream 100 40 min Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python) 100 180 min

How to Apply for SEBI Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.sebi.gov.in from 5th January 2022 to

24th January 2022 in three steps:

Application Registration Payment of Fees Uploading of Photograph

Application Fee: