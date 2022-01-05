Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

SEBI Grade A Notification Out: 120 Vacancies for Officer (Assistant Manager), Apply Online @sebi.gov.in

Securities and Exchange Board of India is hiring 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). Check category-wise vacancy, eligibility, selection process, exam pattern and other details.

Created On: Jan 5, 2022 12:32 IST
SEBI Recruitment 2022
SEBI Recruitment 2022

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India also known as SEBI is looking for candidates who are interested to join as Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). Willing candidates are required to register themselves online from 05 January to 24 January 2022

Around 120 vacancies are available under General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream 2022. SEBI Officer Grade A Exam for shortlisted applications will be held on 20 February 2022. Let’s check category-wise vacancy, eligibility, and other details required for this government job.

SEBI Grade A Notification Download

SEBI Grade A Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of SEBI Grade A Online Application

05 January 2022
Last Date of SEBI Grade A Online Application  24 January 2022
SEBI Grade A Admit Card Date  February 2022 
SEBI Grade A Exam Date 20 February 2022 (Sunday)
SEBI Grade A Result Date February 2022 
SEBI Phase 2 Exam Date 03 April 2022

 

SEBI Vacancy Details

Officer Grade A  - 120 Posts

General - 80 Posts

  • UR - 32
  • OBC -22
  • SC - 11
  • ST - 7
  • EWS - 8

Legal - 16 Posts

  • UR - 11
  • OBC -2
  • SC - 1
  • ST - 1
  • EWS - 1

IT - 14

  • UR - 4
  • OBC -2
  • SC - 3
  • ST - 3
  • EWS - 1

Research -7

  • UR - 4
  • OBC -2
  • SC - 1

Official Language - 3

  • UR - 2
  • OBC - 1

SEBI Officer Grade A Salary:

SEBI AM Salary: 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years).

Eligibility Criteria for SEBI Officer Grade A Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • General - Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / CWA.
  • Legal - Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.
  • IT - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology.
  • Research - Master’s Degree in Statistics / Economics / Commerce / Business Administration (Finance) / Econometrics from a recognized University / Institute.
  • Official Language - Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level or Master’s Degree in Sanskrit / English / Economics / Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized University / Institute.

SEBI Officer Grade A Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for SEBI Officer Grade A Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Phase 1
  2. Phase 2
  3. Interview

SEBI Officer Grade A Exam Pattern Phase 1

The exam will consist of two papers (Multiple Choice questions of 100 marks each)

There shall be negative marking of 1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper Subject Marks Time
Paper 1 General Awareness (including some
questions related to the Financial Sector of easy to
moderate difficulty level), English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Reasoning.		 100 1 hour
Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on
subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management,
Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics		 100 40 mins
Legal, Information Technology & Official
Language stream: Multiple choice questions on
Specialized subject related to the stream.		 100 40 min
Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on 
subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics,
Finance and Commerce

SEBI Qualifying Marks

You need to score a minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2.

SEBI Phase 2 Exam Pattern

Paper

Subjects

Marks

Time

Paper 1

English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills

100

1 hour

Paper 2

 

 

 

General Stream: Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics

100

40 min

Legal, and Official Language stream: Questions on Specialized subject related to stream

100

 

40 min

Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce

Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python)

100

180 min

How to Apply for SEBI Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.sebi.gov.in from 5th January 2022 to
24th January 2022 in three steps:

  1.  Application Registration
  2. Payment of Fees
  3. Uploading of Photograph

Application Fee:

  • Unreserved/OBC/EWSs ₹- 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges
  • SC/ ST/ PwBD - 100/- as intimation charges

FAQ

What is SEBI Grade A Age Limit ?

30 years

What is SEBI Grade A Salary ?

28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years).

What is SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam Date ?

20 Feb 2022

What is SEBI Grade A Registration Dates ?

5 to 24 Jan 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationSEBI Grade A Notification Out: 120 Vacancies for Officer (Assistant Manager), Apply Online @sebi.gov.in
Notification DateJan 5, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionJan 24, 2022
Date Of ExamFeb 20, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization SEBI
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Banking
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.