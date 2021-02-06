SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: 222 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 8 February Onwards

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: Swasthya Vibhag State Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant subject can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application window for SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 will be opened on 8 February 2021.

The candidates will be able to apply online till 1 March 2021. Around 222 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Lab Technician. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 1 March 2021

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Lab Technician - 222 Posts

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates having qualification of 10+2 (Biology)/ B.Sc (Biology) with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (DMLT) from any recognized University/ institution are eligible to apply.

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Unreserved/EWS - 37yrs

Unreserved/EWS (Female) - 40yrs

BC, 4r4BC (Male & Female) - 40yrs

SC/ST (Male & Female)- 42yrs.

10 years relaxation in age will be admissible to Divine Body applicant.

Download SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 8 February

Official Website

How to apply for SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode from 8 February to 1 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021 Application Fee