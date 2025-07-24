Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SNAP Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

SNAP Syllabus 2025: The entrance exam comprises 60 questions from General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Check the detailed SNAP syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

Jul 24, 2025, 12:53 IST
SNAP Syllabus 2025

SNAP Syllabus 2025: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) conducts Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) for students seeking admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme provided by any Institute of SIU. Aspirants must check the SNAP 2025 syllabus before planning the exam strategy. The official SNAP 2025 notification will be updated in the coming months. Basically, the syllabus for this entrance test covers three sections, i.e. General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. A total of 60 MCQs for 60 marks will be asked in the question paper. Candidates should gain conceptual for all topics in every section to score high marks in the exam. Scroll down for the detailed SNAP syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

SNAP Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) releases the syllabus and pattern for the SNAP 2025 exam on its official website. Familiarity with the latest exam trends and important topics can simplify a candidate’s preparation journey. Here is the overview of the SNAP syllabus 2025 shared below for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Exam Name

Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP)

Purpose

Admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Exam Mode

Online

Question Type

Objective

Number of Questions

60

Negative Marking

Yes

SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 (Expected)

Candidates must check the SNAP exam pattern to get an idea of the test pattern, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration and marking scheme. The entrance exam comprises 60 objective-type questions for 60 marks, with an exam duration of 60 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and every incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks. Check the detailed SNAP 2025 exam pattern shared below for reference purposes.

Section

Questions

Total Marks

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability

15

15

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

25

25

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

20

20

Total

60

60

SNAP Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates must download the SNAP syllabus PDF to identify and focus only on the relevant chapters. It helps them build a strong grip on fundamentals and practice questions from important topics. Get the direct link to download the SNAP Syllabus 2025 PDF on this page.

SNAP Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics (Expected)

The SNAP 2025 syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e.  General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Candidates must clear the basics of all the chapters and then solve advanced questions related to them to master every topic important for the entrance test. Here is the subject-wise SNAP syllabus shared below to simplify the candidate’s preparation.

SNAP Syllabus for General English

The General English section assesses aspirants’ understanding of grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Given below are the important topics for the English section:

  • Odd One Out

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Active Voice and Passive Voice

  • Sentence Correction

  • Jumbled Paragraphs

  • Contextual Usage

  • Synonyms and Antonyms

  • Vocabulary

  • Idioms and Syllogisms

  • Sentence Completion

  • Analogies

  • One Word Substitution, etc

SNAP Syllabus for Analytical & Logical Reasoning

The Analytical & Logical Reasoning section evaluates aspirants’ logical thinking and analytical aptitude. Mentioned below are the important topics for the reasoning section:

  • Mathematical Reasoning

  • Clocks and Calendars

  • Family Tree

  • Blood Relations

  • Meaningful Word and Matrix

  • Critical Reasoning

  • Coding and Decoding

  • Analogy & Series

  • Verbal & Miscellaneous Reasoning

  • Visual Reasoning

  • Seating Arrangement

  • Direction Sense

  • Syllogisms, etc

SNAP Syllabus for Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

The Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency section assesses aspirants’ understanding of numbers and problem-solving skills. Given below are the important topics for the Quant section:

  • Algebra

  • Geometry

  • Linear Equations and Quadratic Equations

  • Permutation & Combination

  • Probability Functions

  • Mixtures & Alligations

  • Arithmetic

  • Progressions

  • Binomial Theorem

  • Trigonometry

  • Series

  • Graphs-Pie Chart

  • Mensuration

  • Number System

  • Logarithm

  • Set Theory

  • Bar Graphs

  • Surds and Indices

  • Tables

  • Inequalities

  • Coordinate Geometry, etc

How to Cover the SNAP Syllabus 2025?

The SNAP exam preparation requires a strong mindset, immense dedication, and high-quality study resources. Here are a few tips and tricks to crack the SNAP 2025 exam:

  • Review the SNAP exam syllabus to study only the important topics and subtopics.

  • Create a study plan for the entrance exam based on your subject knowledge and learning preference.

  • Practice SNAP mock tests and PYQs to improve speed, time management, and accuracy.

  • Make short notes to revise all the key chapters regularly.

Best Books for SNAP Syllabus 2025

There is an ocean of study material and books available for the SNAP exam preparation. However, you must choose the books that fully prepare you for the entrance test. Here are a few expert-recommended SNAP exam books to excel in the exam: 

  • Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi

  • Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal

  • A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

