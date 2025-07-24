SNAP Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

SNAP Syllabus 2025: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) conducts Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) for students seeking admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme provided by any Institute of SIU. Aspirants must check the SNAP 2025 syllabus before planning the exam strategy. The official SNAP 2025 notification will be updated in the coming months. Basically, the syllabus for this entrance test covers three sections, i.e. General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. A total of 60 MCQs for 60 marks will be asked in the question paper. Candidates should gain conceptual for all topics in every section to score high marks in the exam. Scroll down for the detailed SNAP syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

SNAP Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) releases the syllabus and pattern for the SNAP 2025 exam on its official website. Familiarity with the latest exam trends and important topics can simplify a candidate’s preparation journey. Here is the overview of the SNAP syllabus 2025 shared below for reference purposes. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Exam Name Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Purpose Admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) Exam Mode Online Question Type Objective Number of Questions 60 Negative Marking Yes SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 (Expected) Candidates must check the SNAP exam pattern to get an idea of the test pattern, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration and marking scheme. The entrance exam comprises 60 objective-type questions for 60 marks, with an exam duration of 60 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and every incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks. Check the detailed SNAP 2025 exam pattern shared below for reference purposes.

Section Questions Total Marks General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 15 15 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25 25 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 20 20 Total 60 60 SNAP Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must download the SNAP syllabus PDF to identify and focus only on the relevant chapters. It helps them build a strong grip on fundamentals and practice questions from important topics. Get the direct link to download the SNAP Syllabus 2025 PDF on this page. SNAP Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics (Expected) The SNAP 2025 syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e. General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Candidates must clear the basics of all the chapters and then solve advanced questions related to them to master every topic important for the entrance test. Here is the subject-wise SNAP syllabus shared below to simplify the candidate’s preparation.

SNAP Syllabus for General English The General English section assesses aspirants’ understanding of grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Given below are the important topics for the English section: Odd One Out

Fill in the Blanks

Active Voice and Passive Voice

Sentence Correction

Jumbled Paragraphs

Contextual Usage

Synonyms and Antonyms

Vocabulary

Idioms and Syllogisms

Sentence Completion

Analogies

One Word Substitution, etc SNAP Syllabus for Analytical & Logical Reasoning The Analytical & Logical Reasoning section evaluates aspirants’ logical thinking and analytical aptitude. Mentioned below are the important topics for the reasoning section: Mathematical Reasoning

Clocks and Calendars

Family Tree

Blood Relations

Meaningful Word and Matrix

Critical Reasoning

Coding and Decoding

Analogy & Series

Verbal & Miscellaneous Reasoning

Visual Reasoning

Seating Arrangement

Direction Sense

Syllogisms, etc

SNAP Syllabus for Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency The Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency section assesses aspirants’ understanding of numbers and problem-solving skills. Given below are the important topics for the Quant section: Algebra

Geometry

Linear Equations and Quadratic Equations

Permutation & Combination

Probability Functions

Mixtures & Alligations

Arithmetic

Progressions

Binomial Theorem

Trigonometry

Series

Graphs-Pie Chart

Mensuration

Number System

Logarithm

Set Theory

Bar Graphs

Surds and Indices

Tables

Inequalities

Coordinate Geometry, etc How to Cover the SNAP Syllabus 2025? The SNAP exam preparation requires a strong mindset, immense dedication, and high-quality study resources. Here are a few tips and tricks to crack the SNAP 2025 exam: