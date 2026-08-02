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SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, College-wise Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 23:15 IST

Candidates can check SPCE Mumbai CET cutoff 2026 Round 1 previous year closing rank shared below. This will help predict the expected ranks for the 2026 cycle. Check the category and course-wise closing ranks to expect the admission option.

SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, College Wise Ranks
SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, College Wise Ranks

MHT CET 2026: As per the previous year trends, admission to SPCE (Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Andheri), Mumbai, can range from 3121 to 66956 ranks. The closing rank is calculated based on your MHT CET scores. While the official scorecard is available to check on cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates can download and estimate the final rank for admission to their preferred colleges. 

To offer a comprehensive analysis of previous year trends, we have shared category-wise and course-wise closing rank distribution in the tables provided below. Check and assess your options during the MHT CET admission rounds. 

SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Previous Year Open Category Closing Ranks 

Sardar Patel College of Engineering primarily offers three engineering branches during B.Tech admission. Among them Electrical Engineering remains the highest option, while Mechanical and Civil Engineering succeeds the branch preferences. Last year the admission closed at the 7111 rank for the Civil Engineering program. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

7111

97.9613808

Electrical Engineering

GOPENS

3121

99.0517692

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

3122

99.0517692

SPCE Mumbai MHT CET CutOff 2026: Previous Year OBC Category Closing Ranks 

As per the previous year's closing ranks, candidates who have secured close to 5950 have ended up securing a seat in Electrical Engineering branch. While the admission for OBC candidates closed at 9824 for Civil Engineering seat. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

9824

97.1954276

Electrical Engineering

GOBCS

5950

98.2727273

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

6233

98.1984268

SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Previous Year SC Category Closing Ranks 

SC category candidates can expect admission in Electrical Engineering at around 14000 rank during 2026 admission. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GSCS

23699

93.1048951

Electrical Engineering

GSCS

14198

95.9261851

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

18548

94.6848871

SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Previous Year ST Category Closing Ranks 

Previous year trends suggests, Electrical Engineering as one of the high-demand course at SPCE, while Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering follow it through with 56805 and 66956 closing ranks, respectively. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GSTS

56805

82.8437868

Electrical Engineering

GSTS

46002

86.3462208

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

66956

79.6986029

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 23:15 IST

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