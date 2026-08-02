SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, College-wise Ranks
Candidates can check SPCE Mumbai CET cutoff 2026 Round 1 previous year closing rank shared below. This will help predict the expected ranks for the 2026 cycle. Check the category and course-wise closing ranks to expect the admission option.
MHT CET 2026: As per the previous year trends, admission to SPCE (Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Andheri), Mumbai, can range from 3121 to 66956 ranks. The closing rank is calculated based on your MHT CET scores. While the official scorecard is available to check on cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates can download and estimate the final rank for admission to their preferred colleges.
To offer a comprehensive analysis of previous year trends, we have shared category-wise and course-wise closing rank distribution in the tables provided below. Check and assess your options during the MHT CET admission rounds.
SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Previous Year Open Category Closing Ranks
Sardar Patel College of Engineering primarily offers three engineering branches during B.Tech admission. Among them Electrical Engineering remains the highest option, while Mechanical and Civil Engineering succeeds the branch preferences. Last year the admission closed at the 7111 rank for the Civil Engineering program.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
7111
|
97.9613808
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
3121
|
99.0517692
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
3122
|
99.0517692
SPCE Mumbai MHT CET CutOff 2026: Previous Year OBC Category Closing Ranks
As per the previous year's closing ranks, candidates who have secured close to 5950 have ended up securing a seat in Electrical Engineering branch. While the admission for OBC candidates closed at 9824 for Civil Engineering seat.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
9824
|
97.1954276
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
5950
|
98.2727273
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
6233
|
98.1984268
SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Previous Year SC Category Closing Ranks
SC category candidates can expect admission in Electrical Engineering at around 14000 rank during 2026 admission.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
23699
|
93.1048951
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
14198
|
95.9261851
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
18548
|
94.6848871
SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Previous Year ST Category Closing Ranks
Previous year trends suggests, Electrical Engineering as one of the high-demand course at SPCE, while Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering follow it through with 56805 and 66956 closing ranks, respectively.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
56805
|
82.8437868
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
46002
|
86.3462208
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
66956
|
79.6986029
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.