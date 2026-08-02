SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, College-wise Ranks

MHT CET 2026: As per the previous year trends, admission to SPCE (Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Andheri), Mumbai, can range from 3121 to 66956 ranks. The closing rank is calculated based on your MHT CET scores. While the official scorecard is available to check on cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates can download and estimate the final rank for admission to their preferred colleges.

To offer a comprehensive analysis of previous year trends, we have shared category-wise and course-wise closing rank distribution in the tables provided below. Check and assess your options during the MHT CET admission rounds.

SPCE Mumbai MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Previous Year Open Category Closing Ranks

Sardar Patel College of Engineering primarily offers three engineering branches during B.Tech admission. Among them Electrical Engineering remains the highest option, while Mechanical and Civil Engineering succeeds the branch preferences. Last year the admission closed at the 7111 rank for the Civil Engineering program.