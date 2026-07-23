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SRCC DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Scores for Top Colleges

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 10:02 IST

The Round 1 cutoff for DU admission 2026 is available to check at the official website of the university. For top colleges like SRCC (Shri Ram College of Commerce), admission has started through CUET UG scores and the CSAS counseling process. To estimate the seat options, candidates can find category-wise minimum allocation scores. Check more details shared below.

SRCC DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Prospects for Top Colleges
SRCC DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Prospects for Top Colleges

For admission to Shri Ram College of Commerce, a top-tier college of the University of Delhi, students have to score close to 924.3009 for a secured seat. The college is renowned for providing remarkable education in Commerce and Economics background. Students aiming to build their careers in Economics, specifically choose this college to build their strong economical understanding. Therefore, getting into the college is highly competitive, as students across the country come to enroll in B.Com. (Hons.) and B.A. (Hons.) Economics programs.

Since the release of Round 1 cutoff, students can check their seat allotment from the dashboard. The provided list of minimum allocated scores will help candidates estimate the chances of getting admission at SRCC in later rounds. 

SRCC DU Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Category-wise Scores 

Based on the University of Delhi Round 1 cutoff, students can check a list of minimum allocated scores to understand the gaps and admission options for different categories. 

To get into Shri Ram College of Commerce for B.Com (Hons.) course, candidates from the unreserved category require 924.3009 scores. Within this range, UR candidates can secure a seat at the college. Although the college offers competitive admission for a commerce background, it is known for providing excellent courses that focus on skill enhancement. Shri Ram College of Commerce offers very few gaps in the merit list for different categories. This shows the high demand for admission to B.Com (Hons.) at this college

The unreserved category is followed by OBC-NCL,EWS, SC,and ST. While the college is renowned for its commerce department, students can also seek admission to a B.A. (Hons.) in Economics. Check the table for the minimum allocation score for courses offered at the college with category-wise distribution. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

CATEGORY

MINIMUM ALLOCATION SCORE

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com. (Hons.)

UR

924.3009

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com. (Hons.)

OBC-NCL

849.1369

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com. (Hons.)

SC

796.3987

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com. (Hons.)

ST

723.6367

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com. (Hons.)

EWS

887.9131

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

UR

897.4357

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

OBC-NCL

791.3872

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

SC

733.4082

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

ST

648.9502

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

EWS

840.4671

Factors Affecting Delhi University Cutoff 2026

Here are the key factors influencing the cutoff rounds for DU admission 2026:

1. Seat availability: The seat options for different courses vary in DU colleges. The cutoff will be high for the commerce program at Shri Ram College of Commerce because of its centralized offered program. There will be more competition for the commerce program here than other DU colleges. Similarly, Hindu College is known for its humanities programs. Therefore, the seat options will be much more as compared to LSSR or any other colleges, while there will also be more competition to get admission into these colleges. 

2. Previous Year Trends: The previous year's trends influence a lot. The last closing score determines the present year's opening scores. Therefore, students are advised to check on the past trends to determine their preference list as per their CUET scores. 

3. Category-Wise Distribution: The cutoff is majorly affected due to category-wise seat distribution. The number of registrations from the categories and seat availability can directly influence if the cutoff will be high or low for the specific categories such as General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST. 

4. Paper Difficulty: The paper level determines if the cutoff will be impacted largely or not. If the paper was difficult, the cutoff will remain low. While if it is easy, the chances are the numbers will go up. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 10:02 IST

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