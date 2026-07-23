SRCC DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Prospects for Top Colleges

For admission to Shri Ram College of Commerce, a top-tier college of the University of Delhi, students have to score close to 924.3009 for a secured seat. The college is renowned for providing remarkable education in Commerce and Economics background. Students aiming to build their careers in Economics, specifically choose this college to build their strong economical understanding. Therefore, getting into the college is highly competitive, as students across the country come to enroll in B.Com. (Hons.) and B.A. (Hons.) Economics programs. Since the release of Round 1 cutoff, students can check their seat allotment from the dashboard. The provided list of minimum allocated scores will help candidates estimate the chances of getting admission at SRCC in later rounds. SRCC DU Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Category-wise Scores

Based on the University of Delhi Round 1 cutoff, students can check a list of minimum allocated scores to understand the gaps and admission options for different categories. To get into Shri Ram College of Commerce for B.Com (Hons.) course, candidates from the unreserved category require 924.3009 scores. Within this range, UR candidates can secure a seat at the college. Although the college offers competitive admission for a commerce background, it is known for providing excellent courses that focus on skill enhancement. Shri Ram College of Commerce offers very few gaps in the merit list for different categories. This shows the high demand for admission to B.Com (Hons.) at this college The unreserved category is followed by OBC-NCL,EWS, SC,and ST. While the college is renowned for its commerce department, students can also seek admission to a B.A. (Hons.) in Economics. Check the table for the minimum allocation score for courses offered at the college with category-wise distribution.

COLLEGE NAME PROGRAMME NAME CATEGORY MINIMUM ALLOCATION SCORE Shri Ram College of Commerce B.Com. (Hons.) UR 924.3009 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.Com. (Hons.) OBC-NCL 849.1369 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.Com. (Hons.) SC 796.3987 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.Com. (Hons.) ST 723.6367 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.Com. (Hons.) EWS 887.9131 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Economics UR 897.4357 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Economics OBC-NCL 791.3872 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Economics SC 733.4082 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Economics ST 648.9502 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Economics EWS 840.4671 Factors Affecting Delhi University Cutoff 2026

Here are the key factors influencing the cutoff rounds for DU admission 2026: 1. Seat availability: The seat options for different courses vary in DU colleges. The cutoff will be high for the commerce program at Shri Ram College of Commerce because of its centralized offered program. There will be more competition for the commerce program here than other DU colleges. Similarly, Hindu College is known for its humanities programs. Therefore, the seat options will be much more as compared to LSSR or any other colleges, while there will also be more competition to get admission into these colleges. 2. Previous Year Trends: The previous year's trends influence a lot. The last closing score determines the present year's opening scores. Therefore, students are advised to check on the past trends to determine their preference list as per their CUET scores.