SSC CHSL Result 2026 Releases at ssc.gov.in, Download First Round Tentative Allocation PDF Here
SSC CHSL Result 2026: SSC has been declared the CHSL First Round Tenstative Aloocation Result 2026 on 17 August 2026, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in FRTA stages can now check their roll number in the merit list PDF given below.
Key Points
- SSC CHSL Final Result 2026 declared on Aug 17, 2026, with 3,515 candidates selected.
- Document verification and sliding for selected candidates is from Sept 1-3, 2026.
- Result PDF is available on ssc.gov.in following the Tier 2 exam on Apr 10, 2026.
SSC CHSL Result 2026: The SSC CHSL Final Result 2026 has been declared by the staff selection commission on 17 August 2026 at ssc.gov.in. A total of 3,515 candidates have been provisionally selected for the posts like LCD, JSA, and DEO against 3,522 vacancies. The result comnes after the Tier 2 exam held on 10 April 2026. Candidates must now complete document verification and sliding scheduled from 1 to 3rd September 2026.
SSC CHSL Result 2026 Merit List PDF
SSC CHSL Result 2026 is now available in a PDF file at the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the First Round Tentative Allocation stage can now check their roll number in the merit list PDF given below.
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SSC CHSL Result 2026
How to Download SSC CHSL Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download SSC CHSL Result 2026 through the official website:
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Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
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Click on the "Result" tab on the homepage
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Select "CHSL" from the list of exams
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Click on "Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 – Tier 2 Result"
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The result PDF will open on a new page
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Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number, or scroll through the list
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Download and save the PDF for future reference
Also Check: SSC CHSL Cut Off 2026
SSC CHSL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026
Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks to qualify in the SSC CHSL Exam 2026
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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General/UR
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30% (90 marks)
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OBC/EWS
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25% (75 marks)
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SC/ST/PwD
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20% (60 marks)
SSC CHSL Result 2026: Category-Wise Vacancy and Selection Breakup
Out of 3522 total vacancies, 3515 candidates have been provisionally recommended for Identification Verification:
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Category
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Vacancies
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Candidates Recommended
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EWS
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337
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337
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SC
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490
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487
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ST
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252
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251
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OBC
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768
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766
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UR
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1675
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1674
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ESM
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301
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300
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OH
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35
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35
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HH
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43
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42
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VH
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39
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39
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PwD-Others
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37
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37
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Total
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3522
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3515
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2026
Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Knowledge Test (CKT), which is qualifying in nature. Its Maximum marks were 45. The category-wise cut-off is given below:
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SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut off 2026
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Category
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Cut Off Marks
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SC
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9
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ST
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9
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OBC
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11.25
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EWS
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11.25
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ESM
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9
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OH
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9
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HH
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9
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VH
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9
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PWD
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9
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General (UR)
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13.5
What’s After SSC CHSL Result 2026
The FRTA result declared on 17th August 2026 is only a tentative allocation of posts based on merit. It is not the final SSC CHSL result. Candidates recommended in this round should note the following:
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The final answer keys and detailed marks of both selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website in due course
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Candidates recommended in FRTA must follow all instructions issued by SSC, especially those related to the sliding process (venue, date, and slot selection)
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Candidates should keep checking ssc.gov.in regularly for the final result and further updates, as the recruitment process is still ongoing
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com