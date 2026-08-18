SSC CHSL Result 2026 Releases at ssc.gov.in, Download First Round Tentative Allocation PDF Here

SSC CHSL Result 2026: The SSC CHSL Final Result 2026 has been declared by the staff selection commission on 17 August 2026 at ssc.gov.in. A total of 3,515 candidates have been provisionally selected for the posts like LCD, JSA, and DEO against 3,522 vacancies. The result comnes after the Tier 2 exam held on 10 April 2026. Candidates must now complete document verification and sliding scheduled from 1 to 3rd September 2026.

SSC CHSL Result 2026 Merit List PDF

SSC CHSL Result 2026 is now available in a PDF file at the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the First Round Tentative Allocation stage can now check their roll number in the merit list PDF given below.

SSC CHSL Result 2026 Check Here

How to Download SSC CHSL Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download SSC CHSL Result 2026 through the official website: