SSC Delhi Police Medical Exam Date 2021 OUT @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC SI ASI Medical Schedule & Updates Here

SSC Delhi Police Medical Exam Date 2021 has been announced by ssc.nic.in. Check SSC SI ASI Medical Schedule 2021, Select List and other details here.

SSC Delhi Police Medical Exam Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of medical exam for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). The candidates who have qualified for SSC Delhi Police Medical Exam can read the complete exam schedule on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

According to the notice, the exam is scheduled to be held from 18 October to 23 October 2021 at Composite Hospital, CRPF, CG Campus, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, Pin - 495112. The commission has also uploaded the select list of the candidates for a medical exam. The candidates can check Roll Number Wise SSC Delhi Police Medical Exam Select List on the official website of SSC. The list is provisional.

This drive is being done to recruit 2745 vacancies of Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Medical standard:

Eyesight: The minimum near vision should be N6 (better eye) and N9 (worse eye). The minimum distant vision should be 6/6 (better eye) and 6/9 (worse eye) of both eyes without any correction like wearing glasses or surgery of any kind to improve visual acuity. In a right-handed person, the right eye is a better eye and vice versa.

The candidate must not have a knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in the eyes and they should possess high colour vision.

They must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties.

Tattoo: Tattoos will be allowed as per the following stipulations only: