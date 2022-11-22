SSC JE Answer Key 2022 (Out): Download Junior Engineer Objective Till 26 Nov

SSC JE Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the answer key of the online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in for those who have appeared in the SSC JE Exam held from 15 November 2022. Such people can download SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key and their response sheet from the website of the commission or by clicking on SSC JE Answer Key Link provided below.

SSC JE Answer Key Objection 2022

The candidates can also submit an objection if they find any answer incorrect. The objection or representation link is available from 22 November to 26 November 2022 on the website. It is mandatory to pay Rs. 100 per objection or answer.

How to Download SSC JE Answer Key 2022 ?

In the first step, look for the SSC website - ssc.nic.in One you visit the website, click on ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Junior Engineer Civil Mechanical Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts Examination 2022 (Paper-I)’ Download the SSC JE Answer Key PDF Scroll the PDF and click on the answer key link ‘Click here for candidate’s Response Sheet along with Tentative Answer Keys and submission of representation’ Select the exam name Download SSC JE Exam Answer Key Submit Objection, if any

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets along with Tentative Answer Keys since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC JE Result 2022

The result is expected in a few months. The commission will examine all the objections and prepare the merit list accordingly. Meanwhile, the candidates can calculate SSC JE Marks 2022 with the help of tentative answer key. The final answer and marks shall be published after the result.