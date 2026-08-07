SSC JHT Admit Card 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in, Download PST Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

SSC JHT Admit Card 2026: SSC has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) PST exam on its official website. Candidates appearing for the exam scheduled on August 17 can download their call letters by entering their roll numbers. The link to download the hall ticket has been provided here for the convenience of candidates.Candidates can download their admit card after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. The SSC is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) on August 17, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for the PST round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://ssc.gov.in. SSC JHT Admit Card 2026 Download Link It is noted that the Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is to be conducted only for recommended candidates under the selection process for the Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at- https://ssc.gov.in. The hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

SSC JHT Admit Card 2026 Download Link Details Mentioned on SSC JHT Admit Card 2026 Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding Physical Standard Test (PST) centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Venue

Date and time

Roll number SSC JHT Physical Standard Test 2026 Overview

The SSC JHT Physical Standard Test 2026 is scheduled to be held on August 17, 2027 for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). You can now check the important details related to the PST in the overview table below. Particulars Details Exam Name SSC JHT PST 2025-26 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Examination Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 Post Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF PST Admit Card Release Date 7th August 2026 SSC JHT PST Exam Date 17th August 2026 Mode of Test Physical Standard Test (PST) Selection Stage PST/ DV/DME & RME round(if required) Official website https://ssc.gov.in How to Download SSC JHT Admit Card 2026? The candidates can download the SSC JHT Admit Card 2026 from the website of the commission. The steps to download the call letter are provided here: