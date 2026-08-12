SSC JHT Exam Date 2026: Check Complete Schedule for JHT & Stenographer Here

Candidates can find all the information about the SSC JHT and Stenographer C & D exam date 2026 below:

SSC JHT Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice announcing the exam dates for two upcoming examinations. SSC Junior Hindi Translators Examination 2026 (JHT) Paper-I will be held on September 8, 2026 , in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode. Along with this, the SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2026 will be conducted from September 9 to September 12, 2026 , also in CBE mode. Candidates appearing for these exams are advised to keep checking the official SSC website regularly for further updates related to admit cards and exam guidelines.

SSC JHT Exam Date 2026 Check Notice

Candidates who have applied for the JHT & Stenographer Group C & D Posts can check the official exam notice below:

SSC JHT & Stenographer Exam Schedule 2026

As per the notice, the SSC has scheduled two examinations in September 2026. The Junior Hindi Translators Examination 2026 Paper-I is a single-day exam, scheduled for 8th September, 2026. The Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2026 will be held over four days, from 9th to 12th September, 2026, to accommodate the large number of candidates appearing for the exam. Both exams will be held in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode.

What After SSC JHT Exam Date 2026

After the release of exam dates, the next step for candidates is the release of admit cards. The Staff Selection Commission usually publishes admit cards a few days before the exam date on its official website. Candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password to download the admit card. It will contain details like exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly so they do not miss any important update.