SSC JHT Exam Date 2026: Check Complete Schedule for JHT & Stenographer Here
SSC has officially released the JHT & Stenographer Exam Date 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who will appear in the Junior Hindi Translator and Stenographer Group C & D Exam 2026 can check the complete exam schedule in this article.
Key Points
- SSC JHT Paper-I Exam 2026 scheduled for September 8, 2026.
- Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2026 to be held from Sept 9-12, 2026.
- Both examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode.
SSC JHT Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice announcing the exam dates for two upcoming examinations. SSC Junior Hindi Translators Examination 2026 (JHT) Paper-I will be held on September 8, 2026, in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode. Along with this, the SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2026 will be conducted from September 9 to September 12, 2026, also in CBE mode. Candidates appearing for these exams are advised to keep checking the official SSC website regularly for further updates related to admit cards and exam guidelines.
SSC JHT Exam Date 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the SSC JHT and Stenographer C & D exam date 2026 below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Notice Reference No.
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F.No. HQ-ECO33/7/2025-EC
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Notice Date
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12/08/2026
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Exam 1
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Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2026 (JHT Paper-1)
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JHT Exam Date
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8 September 2026
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Exam 2
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Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2026
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Stenographer Group C & D Exam Date
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9 to 12 September 2026
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC JHT Exam Date 2026 Check Notice
Candidates who have applied for the JHT & Stenographer Group C & D Posts can check the official exam notice below:
SSC JHT & Stenographer Exam Schedule 2026
As per the notice, the SSC has scheduled two examinations in September 2026. The Junior Hindi Translators Examination 2026 Paper-I is a single-day exam, scheduled for 8th September, 2026. The Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2026 will be held over four days, from 9th to 12th September, 2026, to accommodate the large number of candidates appearing for the exam. Both exams will be held in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode.
What After SSC JHT Exam Date 2026
After the release of exam dates, the next step for candidates is the release of admit cards. The Staff Selection Commission usually publishes admit cards a few days before the exam date on its official website. Candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password to download the admit card. It will contain details like exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly so they do not miss any important update.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com