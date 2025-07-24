SSC Selection Post Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025 from July 24 onwards. The shift 1 of Day 2 has been successfully conducted today. The overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate, as per candidates’ feedback. While most of them found the Reasoning Ability and General Knowledge sections to be relatively straightforward, the Quantitative Aptitude section was slightly time-consuming and tricky.
Here, you can check a detailed SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025 for all shifts and days. This exam analysis offers insights into the overall difficulty level, section-wise question distribution, and expected good attempts. It will help candidates estimate their probable scores based on the number of questions answered accurately. Read on to check the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis for July 24 and 25, including difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked.
SSC Selection Post 2025 exam is divided into four sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, English Language, and General Knowledge. A total of 100 objective-type questions are asked in the CBT, with a time duration of 60 minutes to complete the paper. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts are advised to go through the section-wise exam analysis to refine their preparation strategy accordingly.
Based on the candidates' feedback, the shifts 1 and 2 of SSC Phase 13 exam held on July 24 were easy to moderate in difficulty level. Candidates found the Quantitative Aptitude Section moderately difficult, while the other sections were easy.
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Difficulty Level (Shift 1)
|
Difficulty Level (Shift 2)
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Easy
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
(Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
25
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
Easy
|
Easy
|
Total
|
100
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Easy to Moderate
SSC Phase 13 Good Attempts
Based on the first shift analysis, the number of good attempts in the SSC Phase 13 exam is estimated to range between 72 to 82. Candidates who managed to attempt within this range with high accuracy stand a better chance of qualifying. However, the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 good attempts can vary depending on the shift's difficulty level. So, candidates are advised to focus on attempting questions accurately.
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
20-22
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
18-20
|
Quantitative Aptitude
(Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
25
|
17-18
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
20-22
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025 Reasoning
Test-takers shared the questions asked from Reasoning section were easy. The maximum number of questions were based on topics like coding decoding, blood relation, syllogism and figure series.
- Blood Relation
- Coding Decoding
- Figure Series
- Venn Diagram
- Statements and Conclusions
- Set Based Analogy
- Syllogism
- Letter Series – Repeated Series
- Mirror Image
- Embedded Figures
- Statement & Conclusion
- Dice-related question
- Venn Diagram question
- Sign Change related question -mathematical operation
- Missing Numbers
- Alphabet Series
SSC Selection Post Exam Analysis 2025 English
In English, there were two questions asked from idioms and phrases topic and 2 from synonym antonmy. Candidates found questions easy. You can check the detailed SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam analysis below:
- Synonym: Adundent
- Antonym: Assemble
- Verb and Adjective Related error
- Cloze Test
- Iiom – snake in the grass
- Idiom – leaps and bounds
- Comprehension related to folk dance in India
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude
This section was tricky and calculative. Majority number of questions were of the Matriculation level. 80% weightage were given to Arithmetic questions. The topics which were covered are, time and work, CI & SI, Discount, Profit percentage etc.
- A & B are working together. A leaves after some time. How much time does B take to finish the remaining work?
- Time mentioned, interest rate and amount given. Find SI.
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Memory Based Questions
Listed below are the questions asked in shift 1 and 2 of SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam. With this, candidates can get a basic idea of the difficulty level of the exam and important topics.
- Which material was used to built "The great path of Mohenjo-Daro"?
- Location of Chilika Lake
- Which Delhi Sultanate Ruler used Intelligence officers?
- Folk song of Maharashtra
- The Battle of Kanauj was fought between?
- Right to Privacy– Article 21
- PM Ujjwala
- Who established the Lodhi Dynasty?
- First train in India
- PM Svanidhi Scheme
- Population Density of Arunachal Pradesh
- Who is the Chairman of FSSAI
- Where is Thaneshwar
- Related to species and population
- Related to the Islamic calendar and Eid
- Question related to UNESCO sites
- Question on 'Schedule related to Oath'
- sin A + cos A (given) then find tan A + cot A
