SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis for all days and shifts is provided in this article. Based on candidates' feedback, the exam was easy to moderate in difficulty level and the number of good attempts can range between 72 and 82. Check SSC Phase 13 analysis including good attempts, difficulty level, and the number of questions asked from each section.

Jul 25, 2025, 11:03 IST
SSC Selection Post Exam Analysis 24 July 2025, Check Shift 1 Difficulty Level, Questions Asked, Good Attempts

SSC Selection Post Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025 from July 24 onwards. The shift 1 of Day 2 has been successfully conducted today. The overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate, as per candidates’ feedback. While most of them found the Reasoning Ability and General Knowledge sections to be relatively straightforward, the Quantitative Aptitude section was slightly time-consuming and tricky.
Here, you can check a detailed SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025 for all shifts and days. This exam analysis offers insights into the overall difficulty level, section-wise question distribution, and expected good attempts. It will help candidates estimate their probable scores based on the number of questions answered accurately. Read on to check the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis for July 24 and 25, including difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025

SSC Selection Post 2025 exam is divided into four sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, English Language, and General Knowledge. A total of 100 objective-type questions are asked in the CBT, with a time duration of 60 minutes to complete the paper. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts are advised to go through the section-wise exam analysis to refine their preparation strategy accordingly.

SSC Selection Post Difficulty Level 2025

Based on the candidates' feedback, the shifts 1 and 2 of SSC Phase 13 exam held on July 24 were easy to moderate in difficulty level. Candidates found the Quantitative Aptitude Section moderately difficult, while the other sections were easy.

Subjects

Total Questions

Difficulty Level (Shift 1)

Difficulty Level (Shift 2)

General Intelligence

25

Easy to Moderate

Easy

General Awareness

25

Easy to Moderate

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25

Moderate

Moderate

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

Easy

Easy

Total

100

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

SSC Phase 13 Good Attempts

Based on the first shift analysis, the number of good attempts in the SSC Phase 13 exam is estimated to range between 72 to 82. Candidates who managed to attempt within this range with high accuracy stand a better chance of qualifying. However, the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 good attempts can vary depending on the shift's difficulty level. So, candidates are advised to focus on attempting questions accurately.

Subjects

Total Questions

Good Attempts

General Intelligence

25

20-22

General Awareness

25

18-20

Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25

17-18

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

20-22

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025 Reasoning

Test-takers shared the questions asked from Reasoning section were easy. The maximum number of questions were based on topics like coding decoding, blood relation, syllogism and figure series.

  • Blood Relation
  • Coding Decoding
  • Figure Series
  • Venn Diagram
  • Statements and Conclusions
  • Set Based Analogy
  • Syllogism
  • Letter Series – Repeated Series
  • Mirror Image
  • Embedded Figures
  • Statement & Conclusion
  • Dice-related question
  • Venn Diagram question
  • Sign Change related question -mathematical operation
  • Missing Numbers
  • Alphabet Series

SSC Selection Post Exam Analysis 2025 English

In English, there were two questions asked from idioms and phrases topic and 2 from synonym antonmy. Candidates found questions easy. You can check the detailed SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam analysis below:

  • Synonym: Adundent
  • Antonym: Assemble
  • Verb and Adjective Related error
  • Cloze Test
  • Iiom – snake in the grass
  • Idiom – leaps and bounds
  • Comprehension related to folk dance in India

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude

This section was tricky and calculative. Majority number of questions were of the Matriculation level. 80% weightage were given to Arithmetic questions. The topics which were covered are, time and work, CI & SI, Discount, Profit percentage etc.

  • A & B are working together. A leaves after some time. How much time does B take to finish the remaining work?
  • Time mentioned, interest rate and amount given. Find SI.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Memory Based Questions

Listed below are the questions asked in shift 1 and 2 of SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam. With this, candidates can get a basic idea of the difficulty level of the exam and important topics.

  1. Which material was used to built "The great path of Mohenjo-Daro"?
  2. Location of Chilika Lake
  3. Which Delhi Sultanate Ruler used Intelligence officers?
  4. Folk song of Maharashtra
  5. The Battle of Kanauj was fought between?
  6. Right to Privacy– Article 21
  7. PM Ujjwala
  8. Who established the Lodhi Dynasty?
  9. First train in India
  10. PM Svanidhi Scheme
  11. Population Density of Arunachal Pradesh
  12. Who is the Chairman of FSSAI
  13. Where is Thaneshwar
  14. Related to species and population
  15. Related to the Islamic calendar and Eid
  16. Question related to UNESCO sites
  17. Question on 'Schedule related to Oath'
  18. sin A + cos A (given) then find tan A + cot A

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation.

