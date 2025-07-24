SSC Selection Post Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025 from July 24 onwards. The shift 1 of Day 2 has been successfully conducted today. The overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate, as per candidates’ feedback. While most of them found the Reasoning Ability and General Knowledge sections to be relatively straightforward, the Quantitative Aptitude section was slightly time-consuming and tricky.

Here, you can check a detailed SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025 for all shifts and days. This exam analysis offers insights into the overall difficulty level, section-wise question distribution, and expected good attempts. It will help candidates estimate their probable scores based on the number of questions answered accurately. Read on to check the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis for July 24 and 25, including difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025 SSC Selection Post 2025 exam is divided into four sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, English Language, and General Knowledge. A total of 100 objective-type questions are asked in the CBT, with a time duration of 60 minutes to complete the paper. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts are advised to go through the section-wise exam analysis to refine their preparation strategy accordingly. SSC Selection Post Difficulty Level 2025 Based on the candidates' feedback, the shifts 1 and 2 of SSC Phase 13 exam held on July 24 were easy to moderate in difficulty level. Candidates found the Quantitative Aptitude Section moderately difficult, while the other sections were easy. Subjects Total Questions Difficulty Level (Shift 1) Difficulty Level (Shift 2) General Intelligence 25 Easy to Moderate Easy General Awareness 25 Easy to Moderate Moderate Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 Moderate Moderate English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 Easy Easy Total 100 Easy to Moderate Easy to Moderate

SSC Phase 13 Good Attempts Based on the first shift analysis, the number of good attempts in the SSC Phase 13 exam is estimated to range between 72 to 82. Candidates who managed to attempt within this range with high accuracy stand a better chance of qualifying. However, the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 good attempts can vary depending on the shift's difficulty level. So, candidates are advised to focus on attempting questions accurately. Subjects Total Questions Good Attempts General Intelligence 25 20-22 General Awareness 25 18-20 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 17-18 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 20-22 SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025 Reasoning Test-takers shared the questions asked from Reasoning section were easy. The maximum number of questions were based on topics like coding decoding, blood relation, syllogism and figure series.

Blood Relation

Coding Decoding

Figure Series

Venn Diagram

Statements and Conclusions

Set Based Analogy

Syllogism

Letter Series – Repeated Series

Mirror Image

Embedded Figures

Statement & Conclusion

Dice-related question

Venn Diagram question

Sign Change related question -mathematical operation

Missing Numbers

Alphabet Series SSC Selection Post Exam Analysis 2025 English In English, there were two questions asked from idioms and phrases topic and 2 from synonym antonmy. Candidates found questions easy. You can check the detailed SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam analysis below: Synonym: Adundent

Antonym: Assemble

Verb and Adjective Related error

Cloze Test

Iiom – snake in the grass

Idiom – leaps and bounds

Comprehension related to folk dance in India SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude