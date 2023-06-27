SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2023: Check Your Exam Date, Time, Place, Application Status Available at sscsr.gov.in

SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission uploaded the Exam Date, Time, Place, and Application Status for Combine Graduate Level Exam 2023 at ssc.nic,in. Check the Latest Updates Here.

SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link for online exam conducted for the post of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023. Those who have submitted their application can check the status of their application. Other than this, SSC has activated the link for Roll Number, Time, Date and Place of Computer Based Examination for Tier-I. Candidates whose application is accepted can check the their roll number,The candidates can check their application status and check the exam by login into their account.

SSC CGL Application Status

How to Download SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download SSC Southern Region Admit Card