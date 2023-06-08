THDC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 181 Junior Engineer Trainee Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

THDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company is recruiting for the 181 Junior Engineer Trainee posts in various trades. These positions are available in different trades including Civil, Electrical & Mechanical. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test.
The registration process for the THDC Junior Engineer Trainee recruitment drive will start on June 09 and will conclude on June 30, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including 3 years Full Time Regular Diploma/02 years of Lateral Entry in relevant branch with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
THDC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 09, 2023
Closing date of application: June 30, 2023
THDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer Trainee-181 (Total)
Backlog-131
Current -50
Check the notification link for details of the discipline wise vacancies.
THDC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have 3 years FULL-TIME REGULAR Diploma/02 years of Lateral Entry in relevant branch of Engineering recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education/ Examination and /or State Departments/ Directorates of Technical Education and All the India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with minimum of 65% marks for General/ EWS/ OBC (NCL) candidates and Pass Marks for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
THDC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Upper Age Limit (as on 7th June 2023)
Junior Engineer Trainee- (Civil)-27 years
Junior Engineer Trainee- (Electrical)-27 years
Junior Engineer Trainee- (Mechanical)-27 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
THDC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (85% weightage) and Interaction/viva (15% weightage).
Computer Based Test: Overview
|Examination Duration
|180 minutes (3 hours)
|Total Marks & Subjects
|200 Marks/ 200 Questions
|PART I
|140 MCQ
|Subjects
|(Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering).
|PART II
|30 MCQ
|Subject
|General Awareness.
|Marking
|Each question will carry one mark
THDC Recruitment 2023 Compensation Package
Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 29,200 in the pay scale of Rs. 29,200 -3%-1,19,000 (IDA) during the period of training as Junior Engineer Trainee.
THDC Recruitment 2023 PDF
THDC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Visit to official website https://www.thdc.co.in/
- Go to Career Section-New Openings.
- Before filling the Online Registration Form you are advised to read eligibility criteria and essential qualifications required carefully.
- Fill in the Basic Information to the window.
- Check the drop-down option for applying for the post of Junior Engineer Trainee, for respective
discipline
- Fill in the online application form with relevant details and submit.
- Upload the latest photograph and signature as per the instructions given in the online application portal.
- Take out the print of registration form generated by the system in duplicate with Unique Application ID for future references.