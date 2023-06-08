THDC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 181 Junior Engineer Trainee Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

THDC has invited online applications for the 181 Junior Engineer Trainee Posts on its official website. Check THDC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company is recruiting for the 181 Junior Engineer Trainee posts in various trades. These positions are available in different trades including Civil, Electrical & Mechanical. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test.

The registration process for the THDC Junior Engineer Trainee recruitment drive will start on June 09 and will conclude on June 30, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualification including 3 years Full Time Regular Diploma/02 years of Lateral Entry in relevant branch with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.





THDC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 09, 2023

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023





THDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer Trainee-181 (Total)

Backlog-131

Current -50

Check the notification link for details of the discipline wise vacancies.



THDC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 3 years FULL-TIME REGULAR Diploma/02 years of Lateral Entry in relevant branch of Engineering recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education/ Examination and /or State Departments/ Directorates of Technical Education and All the India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with minimum of 65% marks for General/ EWS/ OBC (NCL) candidates and Pass Marks for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



THDC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Upper Age Limit (as on 7th June 2023)

Junior Engineer Trainee- (Civil)-27 years

Junior Engineer Trainee- (Electrical)-27 years

Junior Engineer Trainee- (Mechanical)-27 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

THDC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (85% weightage) and Interaction/viva (15% weightage).

Computer Based Test: Overview

Examination Duration 180 minutes (3 hours) Total Marks & Subjects 200 Marks/ 200 Questions PART I 140 MCQ Subjects (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering). PART II 30 MCQ Subject General Awareness. Marking Each question will carry one mark







THDC Recruitment 2023 Compensation Package

Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 29,200 in the pay scale of Rs. 29,200 -3%-1,19,000 (IDA) during the period of training as Junior Engineer Trainee.





THDC Recruitment 2023 PDF







THDC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.