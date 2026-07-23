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TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Electrical and Electronics Engineering

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 19:46 IST

Candidates awaiting TNEA seat allotment can check previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoffs for the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch. These metrics provide candidates a clear idea of the scores required for admission to their desired engineering colleges. 

TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Electrical and Electronics Engineering
TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Electrical and Electronics Engineering

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 counselling is currently in progress, with the Round 1 seat allotment scheduled to be announced on July 24, 2026. Aspirants seeking admission to the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch can review previous years’ closing ranks from 2021 to 2025 and expected 2026 cutoffs to estimate their admission prospects. 

Among the core engineering branches, Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) remains a preferred option for candidates interested in electrical machines, renewable energy, automation, power systems, embedded systems, and electronics. Analysing past trends helps candidates make informed decisions during choice-filling and better plan their admission journey. 

TNEA Cutoff 2026: EEE Expected & Previous Years' Closing Ranks 

This table highlights the previous years’ and expected closing ranks for Electrical and Electronics Engineering. 

  • CEG, Anna University recorded a closing cutoff of 198 in 2025, compared to 196 in 2021, while the expected cutoff for 2026 ranges from 198.0 to 198.5.
  • CIT Coimbatore had a closing cutoff of 195.5 in 2025 and 192.4 in 2021, whereas the expected 2026 cutoff ranges from 196.0 to 196.5. 
  • The closing cutoff of GCT Coimbatore was 195 in 2025, up from 192.3 in 2021, and the expected 2026 cutoff ranges from 195.5 to 196.0. 

College Name

Branch

2025 Cutoff

2024 Cutoff

2023 Cutoff

2022 Cutoff

2021 Cutoff

Expected 2026 Cutoff

CEG, Anna University

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

198

197.5

198

197.5

196

198.0 – 198.5

PSG Tech

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

197.5

196

196.5

196.5

194.5

197.5 – 198.0

CIT Coimbatore

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

195.5

193.5

193.5

194

192.4

196.0 – 196.5

GCT Coimbatore

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

195

192.5

192.5

193

192.3

195.5 – 196.0

Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE)

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

195

192.5

192.5

193.5

192.5

195.5 – 196.0

GCE Salem

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

192

188.5

186.5

188

189.5

193.0 – 194.0

Alagappa Govt. CET

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

188.5

185

180.5

182.5

186.6

189.5 – 190.5

GCE Tirunelveli

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

187.5

182.5

178

180.5

185

188.5 – 189.5

Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC)

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

187

182.5

181

184

185.1

188.0 – 189.0

Anna University RC Coimbatore

ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

183.5

176.5

173

174.5

184.6

184.5 – 186.0

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 19:46 IST

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