TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Candidates awaiting TNEA seat allotment can check previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoffs for the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch. These metrics provide candidates a clear idea of the scores required for admission to their desired engineering colleges.
The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 counselling is currently in progress, with the Round 1 seat allotment scheduled to be announced on July 24, 2026. Aspirants seeking admission to the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch can review previous years’ closing ranks from 2021 to 2025 and expected 2026 cutoffs to estimate their admission prospects.
Among the core engineering branches, Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) remains a preferred option for candidates interested in electrical machines, renewable energy, automation, power systems, embedded systems, and electronics. Analysing past trends helps candidates make informed decisions during choice-filling and better plan their admission journey.
TNEA Cutoff 2026: EEE Expected & Previous Years' Closing Ranks
This table highlights the previous years’ and expected closing ranks for Electrical and Electronics Engineering.
- CEG, Anna University recorded a closing cutoff of 198 in 2025, compared to 196 in 2021, while the expected cutoff for 2026 ranges from 198.0 to 198.5.
- CIT Coimbatore had a closing cutoff of 195.5 in 2025 and 192.4 in 2021, whereas the expected 2026 cutoff ranges from 196.0 to 196.5.
- The closing cutoff of GCT Coimbatore was 195 in 2025, up from 192.3 in 2021, and the expected 2026 cutoff ranges from 195.5 to 196.0.
|
College Name
|
Branch
|
2025 Cutoff
|
2024 Cutoff
|
2023 Cutoff
|
2022 Cutoff
|
2021 Cutoff
|
Expected 2026 Cutoff
|
CEG, Anna University
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
198
|
197.5
|
198
|
197.5
|
196
|
198.0 – 198.5
|
PSG Tech
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
197.5
|
196
|
196.5
|
196.5
|
194.5
|
197.5 – 198.0
|
CIT Coimbatore
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
195.5
|
193.5
|
193.5
|
194
|
192.4
|
196.0 – 196.5
|
GCT Coimbatore
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
195
|
192.5
|
192.5
|
193
|
192.3
|
195.5 – 196.0
|
Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE)
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
195
|
192.5
|
192.5
|
193.5
|
192.5
|
195.5 – 196.0
|
GCE Salem
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
192
|
188.5
|
186.5
|
188
|
189.5
|
193.0 – 194.0
|
Alagappa Govt. CET
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
188.5
|
185
|
180.5
|
182.5
|
186.6
|
189.5 – 190.5
|
GCE Tirunelveli
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
187.5
|
182.5
|
178
|
180.5
|
185
|
188.5 – 189.5
|
Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC)
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
187
|
182.5
|
181
|
184
|
185.1
|
188.0 – 189.0
|
Anna University RC Coimbatore
|
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
|
183.5
|
176.5
|
173
|
174.5
|
184.6
|
184.5 – 186.0
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.