TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Electrical and Electronics Engineering

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 counselling is currently in progress, with the Round 1 seat allotment scheduled to be announced on July 24, 2026. Aspirants seeking admission to the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch can review previous years’ closing ranks from 2021 to 2025 and expected 2026 cutoffs to estimate their admission prospects.

Among the core engineering branches, Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) remains a preferred option for candidates interested in electrical machines, renewable energy, automation, power systems, embedded systems, and electronics. Analysing past trends helps candidates make informed decisions during choice-filling and better plan their admission journey.