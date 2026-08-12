TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 780 Various Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) has begins the online application for the Group 2 and Group 2A services at the official website. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 800+ various posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Assistant Inspector, Jailor, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 09, 2026 at https://tnpsc.gov.in. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in prelims exam scheduled to be held on November 01, 2026 across the state. Candidates will all get all the details regarding the TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026 here including Group 2 Vacancies, Group 2 Eligibility, Exam Pattern 2026 and more.

TPSC Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2026 Notification Link The TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF has been released by he TNPSC on the official website. Before applying for these posts, candidates are advised to check all the details including eligibility criteria, selection process, applying online link and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below- TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 PDF Download Link TNPSC Group 2A Post Vacancies 2026 A total of 821 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive Assistant Inspector, Jailor, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector and others. Check the details of the vacancy details given below- TNPSC Group 2 Post-wise Vacancy 2026 Post Vacancies Group 2 Posts 41 Group 2A Posts 780 Total 821

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date 2026 The TNPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2026 has also been announced in the TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026 PDF with prelims and mains exam schedule. The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 1 November 2026. TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date 2026 November 01, 2026 Date of main examination Will be announced later TNPSC Group 2 Apply Online 2026 Link Candidates are required to apply via only online mode for the TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 using the TNSPSC official website or www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. Candidates need to register first at the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the TNPSC website.



If you have already registered in the One-Time Registration platform of the TNPSC, you can proceed straightaway to ill up the details for the TNPSC Group 2 Apply Online Process 2026.