Transforming Engineering Education: FunctionUp School of Technology Empowers Students with Industry-Backed B-Tech Course

Gurugram, Haryana: In an effort to tackle the high unemployment rates among engineering graduates in India, FunctionUp School of Technology (FST) has taken a remarkable stride towards redeﬁning engineering education.

Gurugram, Haryana: In an effort to tackle the high unemployment rates among engineering graduates in India, FunctionUp School of Technology (FST) has taken a remarkable stride towards redeﬁning engineering education. They have recently introduced a groundbreaking four-year ofﬂine B-Tech degree program, designed and taught by experienced IIT alumni. The primary goal is to equip students with the necessary skills and practical experience to thrive in today's competitive tech job market.

India's engineering colleges have long faced the challenge of high graduate unemployment, with over 80% of graduates remaining jobless each year.

However, FST aims to revolutionize the traditional education system and provide students with a unique advantage to succeed in the ever-evolving tech industry.

The B-Tech course, held at Starex University in Gurugram, offers a comprehensive full-stack development learning experience during the ﬁrst year. Subsequently, students undergo practical training with renowned corporations, allowing them to engage in real-world projects and gain invaluable experience.

One of the course's standout features is its collaboration with industry giants such as MAANG (Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netﬂix & Google), Tesla, Facebook, Mercedes, AirBnB, Twitch, Myntra, Ola, Swiggy, Meesho, Ernst & Young, Oracle, Zomato, PayPal, Cisco, Deloitte, and many more. With over 850 hiring partners, FST conﬁdently guarantees 100% placement for its talented graduates, making them highly sought-after in the job market.

FunctionUp School of Technology, led by visionary alumni from IIT and ISB, takes immense pride in its curriculum, which is developed in close collaboration with industry leaders. This ensures that students receive an education aligned with the latest market demands. The Founders, Pritesh Kumar and Bharat Gupta, have brought their expertise to create a comprehensive course that not only imparts technical knowledge but also fosters overall personality development in students.

Pritesh Kumar, Co-Founder & Director of FST, spoke enthusiastically about the course, "We are thrilled to offer a complete on-campus program at Starex University. Our students not only gain practical experience but also enjoy college life while focusing on their overall personality development. With support from prominent investors like Y Combinator, Kunal Shah of Cred, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta of boAt, LetsVenture, GoodWater Capital, and top US and Japanese investors, our course is aimed at propelling students towards an unprecedented future."

FunctionUp School of Technology also caters to working professionals through specialized courses like the Data Science Course and Full Stack Development Course. These programs are designed to help professionals secure lucrative US Remote jobs after six months of training, enabling them to advance their careers in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

With 100 students already enrolled in the B-Tech course and plans to admit 200 more for the current year batch, FunctionUp School of Technology is committed to transforming engineering education in India. Their ambitious goal to enroll over 5,000 students in the next three years underscores their dedication to shaping a brighter future for engineering graduates.

About FunctionUp School of Technology:

Founded in 2021, FunctionUp School of Technology (FST) is an educational institution based in Gurugram, Haryana. Led by visionary alumni from IIT and ISB, FST offers innovative B-Tech degree programs designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills and ensure their success in the competitive job market. FST's collaborations with industry giants and its 100% placement guarantee make it a trailblazer in the ﬁeld of engineering education.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.