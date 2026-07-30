TSLPRB Telangana Police SI And ASI Notification 2026 Released for 298 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More
Telangana Police SI Notification 2026 for 298 Sub Inspector and ASI posts has been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on its official website. Out of total 298 vacancies, 275 are for Sub Inspector and 23 are for SCT Assistant Sub Inspector, Fingerprint Bureau. Check all details here.
Telangana Police SI Notification 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released Telangana Police SI And ASI Notification 2026 for 298 Sub Inspector and ASI posts across the state. Out of total 298 vacancies, 275 are for Sub Inspector and 23 are for SCT Assistant Sub Inspector, Fingerprint Bureau. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts which are available in different departments including Telangana Police Department, Telangana Special Protection Force, Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency, and Civil Defence Department and Telangana Prisons & Correctional Services Department.
Telangana Police SI Notification 2026 PDF
The detailed Telangana Police SI Notification 2026 pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, selection process, how to apply and others are available on the official website. Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to download the PDF and check their eligibility for the same. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-
|Telangana Police SI Notification 2026
|Download PDF Link
|Telangana Police ASI Notification 2026 PDF Link
|Download PDF Link
Telangana Police SI Notification 2026 Overview
A total of 298 posts have been announced across the state out of which 275 are for Sub Inspector and 23 are for SCT Assistant Sub Inspector, Fingerprint Bureau. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Recruiting Body
|Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)
|Notification No.
|225/Recl./Recl.1/2026
|Date of Notification
|29th July 2026
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Total Vacancies
|
298
|Departments Covered
|Telangana Police, Special Protection Force, Fire & Emergency Services, Prisons & Correctional Services
|Posts
|
Deputy Jailor, Sub Inspector of Police, Reserve Sub Inspector of Police, Station Fire Officer and others
|Educational Qualification
|Degree from a recognized University
|Age Limit (General)
|21 to 25 years
|Selection Process
|1. Preliminary Written Test (PWT)
2. Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurements
3. Final Written Examination
4. Certificate Verification
|Official Website
|www.tgprb.in
Telangana Police SI Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
The Selection Procedure for the SI ASI posts will be based on various round including-
- Preliminary Written Test:
- Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurements:
- Final Written Examination (FWE):
- Final Selection:
- Certification Verification
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