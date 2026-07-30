TSLPRB Telangana Police SI And ASI Notification 2026 Released for 298 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Telangana Police SI Notification 2026: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released Telangana Police SI And ASI Notification 2026 for 298 Sub Inspector and ASI posts across the state. Out of total 298 vacancies, 275 are for Sub Inspector and 23 are for SCT Assistant Sub Inspector, Fingerprint Bureau. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts which are available in different departments including Telangana Police Department, Telangana Special Protection Force, Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency, and Civil Defence Department and Telangana Prisons & Correctional Services Department.

Telangana Police SI Notification 2026 PDF

The detailed Telangana Police SI Notification 2026 pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, selection process, how to apply and others are available on the official website. Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to download the PDF and check their eligibility for the same. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-