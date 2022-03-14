UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 for 256 Medical officer Posts: Apply Online from 16 March onwards @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on ukmssb.org for 256 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit the applications from 16 March 2022 onwards. The last date of application is 5 April 2022. A total of 256 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and physical tests. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 56, 100& 1, 77, 500 (Level - 10). Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 5 April 2022

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 256 Posts

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a graduate of a recognized University. Candidates holding a Uttrakhand Medical Council Certificate. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must be 21 to 42 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Salary

Medical Officer (Ayurvedic) - Rs. 56, 100/- Rs. 1, 77, 500/- (Level- 10)

Medical Officer (Unani) - Rs. 56, 100/- Rs. 1, 77, 500/- (Level- 10)

Medical Officer (Yoga and Enviornment Medical) - Rs. 56, 100/- Rs. 1, 77, 500/- (Level- 10)

Manager State Pharmacy- Rs. 56, 100/- Rs. 1, 77, 500/- (Level- 10)

Check UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents from 16 March to 5 April 2022. After submission of application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Steps to apply online: