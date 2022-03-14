JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 for 256 Medical officer Posts: Apply Online from 16 March onwards @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on ukmssb.org for 256 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 14, 2022 12:09 IST
UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online
UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit the applications from 16 March 2022 onwards. The last date of application is 5 April 2022. A total of 256 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and physical tests. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 56, 100& 1, 77, 500 (Level - 10). Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 5 April 2022

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 256 Posts

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

The candidate must be a graduate of a recognized University. Candidates holding a Uttrakhand Medical Council Certificate. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details. 

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The candidate must be 21 to 42 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. 

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Medical Officer (Ayurvedic) - Rs. 56, 100/- Rs.  1, 77, 500/- (Level- 10)
  • Medical Officer (Unani) - Rs. 56, 100/- Rs.  1, 77, 500/- (Level- 10)
  • Medical Officer (Yoga and Enviornment Medical) - Rs. 56, 100/- Rs.  1, 77, 500/- (Level- 10)
  • Manager State Pharmacy- Rs. 56, 100/- Rs.  1, 77, 500/- (Level- 10)

Check UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents from 16 March to 5 April 2022. After submission of application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

Steps to apply online:

  1. Visit the official website.i.e. ukmssb.org.
  2. Click on the 'UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online'.
  3. Enter your details and submit. 
  4. download UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 application form and save it for future reference. 

 

 

 

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for UKMSSB Recruitment 2022?

The candidate must be a graduate of a recognized University. Candidates holding a Uttrakhand Medical Council Certificate. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

What is the last date for UKMSSB Recruitment 2022?

5 April 2022.

What is the starting date for UKMSSB Recruitment 2022?

16 March 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UKMSSB Recruitment 2022?

256.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationUKMSSB Recruitment 2022 for 256 Medical officer Posts: Apply Online from 16 March onwards @ukmssb.org
Notification Date14 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission5 Apr, 2022
CityHaridwar
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization UKMSSB
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.