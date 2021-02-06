UKSSC Various Posts Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ssc.uk.gov.in: 541 Vacancies Notified, Apply for ARO, Accountant, Cashier and Other Posts
UKSSC Various Posts Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ssc.uk.gov.in. Check Application Form, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Criteria and other details here.
UKSSC Various Posts Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Asst Review Officer, Accountant, Asst Accountant, Cashier cum Asst Accountant & Other Vacancies under Group C. All interested candidates can register themselves at the online portal of uksssc for the aforesaid posts.
A total of 541 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates will be able to apply online at ssc.uk.gov.in from 10 February 2021 to 26 March 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 26 March 2021
- Last date for depositing the online application fee: 28 March 2021
- Exam Date: July 2021
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Review Officer (Account) - 1 Post
- Accountant (Drinking Water Dept.) - 8 Posts
- Accountant (Women)- 1 Post
- Assistant Accountant- 469 Posts
- Cashier Cum Assistant Accountant- 1 Post
- Auditor- 57 Posts
- Office Assistant (Gr III) – Accounts - 4 Posts
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Review Officer (Account) - B.Com or equivalent.
- Accountant (Drinking Water Dept.) - Graduate or equivalent.
- Accountant (Women)- DTI or Graduate or equivalent.
- Assistant Accountant- Graduate or equivalent.
- Cashier Cum Assistant Accountant- B.com or equivalent from a recognized University or equivalent.
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Age Limit for Office Asst: 18 to 42 Years
- For Remaining Posts: 21 to 42 Years
Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.
Download UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 10 February
How to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 26 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.