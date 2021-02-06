UKSSC Various Posts Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ssc.uk.gov.in: 541 Vacancies Notified, Apply for ARO, Accountant, Cashier and Other Posts

UKSSC Various Posts Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Asst Review Officer, Accountant, Asst Accountant, Cashier cum Asst Accountant & Other Vacancies under Group C. All interested candidates can register themselves at the online portal of uksssc for the aforesaid posts.

A total of 541 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates will be able to apply online at ssc.uk.gov.in from 10 February 2021 to 26 March 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 26 March 2021

Last date for depositing the online application fee: 28 March 2021

Exam Date: July 2021

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Review Officer (Account) - 1 Post

Accountant (Drinking Water Dept.) - 8 Posts

Accountant (Women)- 1 Post

Assistant Accountant- 469 Posts

Cashier Cum Assistant Accountant- 1 Post

Auditor- 57 Posts

Office Assistant (Gr III) – Accounts - 4 Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Review Officer (Account) - B.Com or equivalent.

Accountant (Drinking Water Dept.) - Graduate or equivalent.

Accountant (Women)- DTI or Graduate or equivalent.

Assistant Accountant- Graduate or equivalent.

Cashier Cum Assistant Accountant- B.com or equivalent from a recognized University or equivalent.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Age Limit for Office Asst: 18 to 42 Years

For Remaining Posts: 21 to 42 Years

Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Download UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 10 February

Official Website

How to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 26 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.