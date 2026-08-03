UKSSSC Lekhpal / Patwari PMT & PET Admit Card 2026 Releases at sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the admit card for the Uttarakhand Patwari Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2026 exam on its official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. The examination would be conducted on August 6 and 7, 2026. The venue for the PST and PET is Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. It is mandatory to report at the venue by 7:00 AM.

Candidates who will take part in the Uttarakhand Patwari PST exam can now download their admit cards using their login credentials such as email ID and password. Through this recruitment drive, the UKSSSC aims to fill a total of 119 Patwari posts and 61 Lekhpal vacancies.

UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The admit card for the UKSSSC Patwari PST exam was released on the official website on August 1, 2026. Candidates who will participate in the upcoming PET and PST exam are advised to carefully check all the important details mentioned in their hall tickets. Key highlights regarding the PST/PET exam are provided in the table below.