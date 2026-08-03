UKSSSC Lekhpal / Patwari PMT & PET Admit Card 2026 Releases at sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Here
UKSSSC Admit Card 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Uttarakhand Patwari & Lekhpal PET and PST exam on its official website. Candidates appearing for this exam can download the admit card using their login credentials. Check key details in this article.
Key Points
- Admit cards for UKSSSC Patwari PST/PET 2026 released on August 1, 2026.
- PST/PET exams are scheduled for August 6 and 7, 2026.
- UKSSSC aims to fill 180 Patwari and Lekhpal vacancies.
UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the admit card for the Uttarakhand Patwari Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2026 exam on its official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. The examination would be conducted on August 6 and 7, 2026. The venue for the PST and PET is Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. It is mandatory to report at the venue by 7:00 AM.
Candidates who will take part in the Uttarakhand Patwari PST exam can now download their admit cards using their login credentials such as email ID and password. Through this recruitment drive, the UKSSSC aims to fill a total of 119 Patwari posts and 61 Lekhpal vacancies.
UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The admit card for the UKSSSC Patwari PST exam was released on the official website on August 1, 2026. Candidates who will participate in the upcoming PET and PST exam are advised to carefully check all the important details mentioned in their hall tickets. Key highlights regarding the PST/PET exam are provided in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
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Post Name
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Patwari and Lekhpal
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Number of Vacancies
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180
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PST Exam Date
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August 6 & August 7, 2026
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Admit Card Issue Date
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August 1, 2026
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Login Credentials to Download Admit Card
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Email ID and Password
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Official Website
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sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates must keep all the documents ready to download the UKSSSC Patwari PST exam admit card. The link to download hall tickets is available on the official website. You can also download the admit card by clicking the link given in the table below.
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UKSSSC Patwari PST/PET Admit Card 2026
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UKSSSC Patwari PST/PET Admit Card 2026 Notice
Steps to Check UKSSSC Patwari Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the admit card for the PET and PST exam-
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Visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.
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Go to the home page and look for the Online Application Form & Admit Card and other links.
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Now click on the link that states "Admit Card for the Physical Standard and Efficiency Test for the post of Patwari/Lekhpal (Advt No 70/UKSSSC/2025 – Graduate Level Exam.
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Enter your login ID and password, or application number and date of birth, or name, Father name and date of birth or mobile number and date of birth.
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Download the admit card and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.