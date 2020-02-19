UP Board 12th Physics Exam 2020: Important Tips & Resources for Last Minute Preparation

As per UP Board Time Table 2020, UP Board Exam 2020 for 12th Physics subject is scheduled for 20 February. Check some important last-minute preparation tips & important resources for the preparation of upcoming UP Board Exam 2020. Students often feel difficulty in winding up the complete syllabus and in this article we have provided some important resources & tips to revise the complete syllabus in less time.

Revision from UP Board Model Papers 2020 (Published by UP Board itself):

To help students, UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad ) has published Model Papers for important subjects of 10th & 12th. Latest UP Board Model Papers give a complete idea about the latest examination pattern. With these Model Papers, you will also get an idea about the latest examination pattern. You can access latest board Model Papers from the link given below

Revision from the topics mentioned in latest UP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus:

A screenshot from the latest UP Board 12th Physics Syllabus is given below, here you can observe that different units in Physics subject have different weightage in the UP Board 12th Physics Papers.

Students are advised that on the last day they should not study anything new and concentrate only on doing revision on what they have studied till now. They are also advised to first prepare chapters which are easy for them and have maximum weightage in UP Board 12th Physics Exam 2020

Revision from previous years’ papers:

Latest Model Paper of UP Board will give you an idea about the latest exam pattern whereas previous years' papers will give you ideas about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in previous exams. After going through 5 to 10 previous years' papers, you will learn about important numerical problems & derivations which have been frequently asked. While preparing the subject, students should give priority to these topics.

Revision from textbook & self made notes

When students don’t have much time for preparation then they must focus on textbook & self-made notes (from which they have prepared the subject till now). Don’t try to study anything new as it may hamper your ongoing flow of preparation.

These are some last-minute preparation tips & important resources for the preparation of Class 12 Physics (UP Board Exam 2020). Students preparing for UP Board Exam 2002 can also take help of other important resources provided by JarganJosh.com.

All the best for UP Board Class 12 Physics Exam 2020!