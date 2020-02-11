UP Board Exam 2020: Check Tips, Strategies & Important Resources for Last Minute Preparation

Are you preparing for UP Board Exams 2020? If yes, then check some important tips & strategies for the upcoming High School (10th) & Intermediate (12th) UP Board Exam 2020. As per UP Board TimeTable 2020, exams for High School & Intermediate will start from 18 February 2020 onwards. This is the time when students should start doing selective study. Here, we have provided some important tips, strategies and important resources for the preparation of the upcoming UP Board Exam 2020. Important tips and resources for the preparation of UP Board Exam 2020 are given below.

# Solve Latest Model Paper Issued by UP Board

With the latest UP Board Model Papers, students get a complete idea about the latest exam pattern & expected level of questions that can be asked in the question paper of UP Board exams. Link to access UP Board Model Papers (for 10th & 12th) is given below

# Practice from previous years’ papers:

Previous years’ papers of UP Board are one of the most important resources for last minute preparation of UP Board Exams 2020. Students preparing for UP Board Exam 2020 should solve at least 5 to 10 years’ previous papers. As you will go through previous years’ papers, you will learn that questions based on several concepts are frequently asked in previous years’ papers. Students should analyse previous papers and learn these important concepts. Questions based on such concepts are also expected in the upcoming UP Board Exam 2020.

# Follow Topics Mentioned in Latest UP Board Syllabus

When students have less time for preparation then they are advised to focus more on the topics mentioned in the latest UP Board Syllabus 2020. Link to access latest UP Board Syllabus 2020 is given below

# Revision of Chapters from Class Notes & NCERT textbooks

When you don't have much time then it is advised that students should focus more on revision rather than studying any new topic or chapter. Self-made notes and NCERT textbooks are the most important resources for preparation of the syllabus in less time.

These are some last-minute preparation tips & important resources with which students can prepare well for upcoming UP Board Exams 2020.

