JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UP Police Recruitment 2022 for 936 Head Operator Posts, Apply From 20 Jan @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Head Operator Notification for 936 Vacancies is Available @uppbpb.gov.in: Check Important Dates, Eligibility Here

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 18:20 IST
UP Police Recruitment 2022
UP Police Recruitment 2022

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow or UP Police has published a new notice for Diploma Engineer for the post of Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic. Applications will be invited through online mode from 20 January 2022 onwards.

Candidates who are seeking to apply can submit their UP Police Application upto 28 February 2022 on the official website of the UP Police - uppbpb.gov.in .

UP Police Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application  - 20 January 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022

UP Police UP Police Head Operator Vacancy Details

Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic - 936

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police Head Operator Posts

Educational Qualification:

Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical.

Selection Process for UP Police Head Operator

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written exam, PST, PET, Final List and Medical Exam

How to Apply for UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates eligible for the posts can apply through online mode on uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Head Operator Notification Download

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.