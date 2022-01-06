UP Police Recruitment 2022 for 936 Head Operator Posts, Apply From 20 Jan @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Head Operator Notification for 936 Vacancies is Available @uppbpb.gov.in: Check Important Dates, Eligibility Here

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow or UP Police has published a new notice for Diploma Engineer for the post of Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic. Applications will be invited through online mode from 20 January 2022 onwards.

Candidates who are seeking to apply can submit their UP Police Application upto 28 February 2022 on the official website of the UP Police - uppbpb.gov.in .

UP Police Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022

UP Police UP Police Head Operator Vacancy Details

Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic - 936

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police Head Operator Posts

Educational Qualification:

Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical.

Selection Process for UP Police Head Operator

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written exam, PST, PET, Final List and Medical Exam

How to Apply for UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates eligible for the posts can apply through online mode on uppbpb.gov.in.

